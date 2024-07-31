In a move that could set the soccer world alight, Barcelona is considering the return of Lionel Messi not for a permanent stay, but to honor him with a grand tribute befitting his legendary status. This gesture aims to celebrate Messi‘s extraordinary contributions to the club in front of the fans who idolized him at the iconic Camp Nou, and in the beloved Blaugrana jersey that he wore with distinction.

The departure of a player who achieves legendary status at a club is often a heart-wrenching event for all involved. Fans had to bid farewell to one of their greatest idols. This was the case with Lionel Messi, whose exit from Barcelona in 2021 was a particularly painful ordeal.

The exit was not just a significant emotional loss for the fans but also left a colossal void in the team. Messi’s departure was further complicated by how it unfolded, resulting in widespread outrage among supporters. To date, he holds the club records for the most goals (672) and assists (303) in the club’s history. What’s more, he is the player who has donned the Barcelona jersey the most times (778 appearances).

What does Inter Miami say?

But this poignant goodbye has left Barcelona with a sense of unfinished business. The club has not yet given Messi the proper farewell he so richly deserves. There is a growing consensus within the club and among its supporters that Messi, who has given so much to Barca, deserves a celebratory send-off in the stadium where he created countless magical moments.

Adding to the excitement, Inter Miami is not ruling out the possibility of Messi returning to Barcelona for a special match at the newly revamped Camp Nou. The historic stadium is currently undergoing significant renovations. Thus, there are suggestions that games could be played there, albeit with a reduced capacity, starting in December 2024.

If this timeline aligns, it presents a perfect opportunity. By then, Inter Miami would be free from MLS commitments as their season would have concluded. Meanwhile, the Catalans would be in the thick of their 2024-25 campaign, making it feasible to organize a high-profile friendly match. This could see the Argentine gracing the Camp Nou once more. In all likelihood, this would be a friendly match between Inter Miami and Barcelona.

Xavier Asensi, president of operations for the Herons, touched on the potential scheduling challenges when asked about why a match between Inter Miami and Barcelona has not yet been arranged. Messi, along with Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez, joined the MLS side to draw interest from Barcelona supporters. “It’s a matter of timing”, Asensi explained to Mundo Deportivo. “The 2020 match was part of the tour that we were able to prepare. Since we played in the Leagues Cup, we don’t have the visibility of the possibility of playing a friendly. In January or December, we can’t know if it will fit into the calendar.”

What does Messi’s return to Barcelona mean?

Regarding the prospect of taking Messi to Camp Nou for the stadium’s reopening, Asensi added, “It depends on when it is. Let’s talk about it.”

This openness to discussion fuels the anticipation of Messi possibly making a temporary return to the ground.

During his illustrious career at Barcelona, the 37-year-old also secured 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns. His move to PSG in 2021, followed by his subsequent transfer to Inter Miami two years later, ended an era. However, the potential for one last appearance at Camp Nou offers a chance for a fitting tribute to a player who has left an indelible mark on soccer and the hearts of Barcelona fans.

