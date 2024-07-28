As Lionel Messi departed for Copa America, Inter Miami’s manager Tata Martino faced a daunting question: How would his team fare without their talismanic leader?

“If these players find themselves in form, with confidence, secure, and understand the challenges of the five games after St. Louis, it’s clear that we’ll be able to survive Copa Americ”,

Martino cautiously responded. The apprehension was palpable, underscoring the immense influence Messi wields both on and off the pitch.

Messi’s importance to Inter Miami cannot be overstated. The club’s identity and fortunes are closely tied to the legendary figure, making his absence a significant concern.

This anxiety was not unfounded; despite some success without him last season, the stakes this time were considerably higher. Inter Miami was not just competing but leading MLS‘ Eastern Conference, poised to clinch the Supporters’ Shield.

Moreover, the Argentine had outperformed his initial season’s accomplishments in the early part of the current campaign.

When the 37-year-old was sidelined with muscle problems for four games in March, the Herons won only one match and lost two; highlighting his critical role in the team’s success. His ability to create and score goals is unmatched, and his absence left a noticeable void.

Miami performing well despite no Messi

However, contrary to expectations, Inter Miami demonstrated remarkable resilience during Messi’s absence for Copa America. Ex-player Sacha Kljestan suggested that the team performed better without Messi.

According to him, the Herons thrived, winning six of their last seven matches. Moreover, they have secured the top spot in the overall table with 53 points. He attributed this success to head coach Tata Martino’s adept management of the squad amidst numerous challenges throughout the season.

“No team enters the All-Star Game feeling better than Inter Miami, who lead the overall table with 53 points. The Herons have won six of their last seven, all without Lionel Messi.

He was busy winning Copa America and then unfortunately injured his ankle in the final. But it hasn’t mattered, as head coach Tata Martino has dealt with missing players all season and keeps this team ticking. Inter Miami will enter the final sprint as definite favorites to lift their first-ever Supporters’ Shield,” Kljestan remarked.

Messi missed the All-star game. Messi missed the All-star game.

When will Messi return?

Despite the team’s success, Messi’s absence due to an ankle injury sustained in the Copa America final has cast a shadow over Inter Miami.

The injury, which left the superstar in tears, has kept him off the pitch and even out of the MLS All-Star Game. His return date remains uncertain, and even his teammates are in the dark about his recovery timeline.

USMNT star Julian Gressel shared insights on the Player/Manager podcast, expressing uncertainty about Messi’s condition: “It looked bad, and the way he’s walking doesn’t seem so great, but he’s trying to protect it, that’s why he’s wearing the boot and trying to minimize the movement to heal those ligaments.”

Nevertheless, the American international is crossing her fingers that the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner returns in fewer than thirty days.

“Honestly, I don’t have a return date, I don’t have much insight, it’s being kept well hidden, even from us as teammates on what’s actually going on. I want to look at it with a half-glass-full kind of mentality, so I hope he’s back soon and not in a month or two and it will be quicker than that.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / TheNews2