Spanish starlet Nico Williams is now expected to remain an Athletic Club player for at least one more season. The 22-year-old attacker recently starred for Spain as they triumphed at Euro 2024. In six matches at the tournament, all as a starter, Williams collected two goals and an assist. Due to his stellar display, he was named in the UEFA Team of the Tournament.

The winger’s impressive display at the competition has fueled transfer speculation. Barcelona was thought to be the frontrunner in the race to sign the star. Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea, as well as Paris Saint-Germain, however, have also been linked with Williams.

Nevertheless, The Athletic now claims that Williams is likely to remain with his current club for the near future. The attacker wants to play in a European competition with his boyhood team. Williams has been a part of the club since he joined at the age of 11. Athletic qualified for the Europa League ahead of the upcoming 2024/25 season.

Exec claims financial issues have subsided at Barcelona

Williams previously signed a new contract extension with the Spanish side back in December. As a result, his deal with Athletic runs until the summer of 2027. The contract includes a $59 million release clause.

Barcelona has been linked with triggering this release clause for much of the summer. The move, however, has yet to officially materialize. Many assumed that the lack of movement in a potential deal for Williams has to do with Barca’s shaky financial situation. The club has dealt with a series of setbacks in this department and has been careful in the transfer market within the last year.

Nevertheless, Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently declared that the club’s financial situation is “much better than it was” before. The executive went on to claim that they can improve the squad this summer. While this has not occurred just yet, sources at The Athletic claim that team officials are working on alternatives to Williams. This would suggest that the Catalans have money to spend on significant players.

Nico Williams staying at Athletic Club hinders Barcelona

One player in particular that Barcelona likes is Dani Olmo. Much like Williams, Olmo recently starred for Spain at Euro 2024 as well. The attacking midfielder also has a similar release clause in his contract at RB Leipzig as the Athletic star. Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has been the subject of links regarding a move to Barcelona for over a year now as well.

Due to the aforementioned financial crisis, Barcelona succumbed to a youth movement. This has undoubtedly been led by star winger Lamine Yamal. While the youngster is on the verge of being a superstar, it can be tough to overly rely on young players to carry a club such as Barca.

Because of this, Barcelona brass needs to bring in additional talent to ease the pressure on teenage prospects. The Catalan club also has to improve on their somewhat disappointing 2023/24 season. The team failed to collect a trophy and finished 10 points behind bitter rivals Real Madrid in the LaLiga standings. There is, however, still time for the club to sort out their relatively thin roster.

PHOTOS: IMAGO