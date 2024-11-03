USMNT star Sergiño Dest had the privilege of sharing the pitch with Lionel Messi at FC Barcelona before Messi’s surprising departure in 2021. During the press conference announcing the club legend’s exit, Dest’s outfit choice caught fans off guard. Now, years later, the defender has shed light on his attire that day.

Messi, who joined Barcelona’s La Masia academy at age 13 and spent most of his career in the Catalan city, gave a tearful farewell in front of family, friends, and teammates. While most attendees wore formal attire for the solemn occasion, Dest arrived in a tank top and shorts—a casual look that seemed out of place. Speaking with GOAL USA, Dest explained the story behind his choice.

“It wasn’t a Chicago Bulls jersey (as most people said)… I wasn’t really paying attention to the moment, I knew it was a big moment, but was underestimating it a little bit. I was like ‘this is a quick outfit I can wear’ so I put it in the washing machine. Then when I came there, I realized ‘Oh s—, this is not the option I had to choose,'” Dest admitted.

Some fans felt that Dest’s casual attire came off as disrespectful to Messi, but he clarified that he wasn’t fully aware of the gravity of the moment. “The most important (thing) is that I came there, be there for him. That’s something more important than the outfit at that moment,” he added.

Reflecting on one of the most historic moments in recent soccer history, Dest now sees it as a humorous memory. “Honestly, I should have done it more often, you know, to make it a thing,” he joked.

Dest’s biggest regret about playing with Messi

As one of the few USMNT players to have played alongside Messi, Dest cherishes the experience, though he regrets not having more time with the Argentine star. In an interview with The Athletic, Dest shared his thoughts on playing with Messi:

“With Messi, you’ve got to run because then he’ll give it to you. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen more often because for the first couple of months, you’ve got to understand him, and then he left. I had felt like (if he stayed) the next season I would have had an even better relationship with him,” Dest said.

He also believes another season with Messi could have been transformative. “We had built rapport. I started to feel more comfortable in the team and knew what I had to do. I was more prepared, mature and developed, and felt the second season would be more successful,” finished the USMNT star.