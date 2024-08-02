At 37, Lionel Messi is navigating the final stages of his illustrious career, and despite his age, he has proven his enduring talent during his initial months in MLS with Inter Miami, especially in his debut season, where he won the Leagues Cup.

However, with his advancing years, there comes an increased focus on his match fitness; necessitating careful management of his playing time. This has become increasingly apparent as the Argentine has started to accumulate a series of injuries; particularly in his adductor and hamstring muscles.

Messi’s tenure at Inter Miami has seen its share of physical challenges. A significant blow came during the 2024 Copa America final. The superstar suffered a severe ankle sprain after an awkward landing while attempting a cross. This injury has sidelined him through the summer and has already kept him out for three Herons clashes. The extent of his recovery remains uncertain.

In the final against Colombia, which Argentina won 1-0 to secure their record 16th Copa America title, Messi had to leave the field in the 64th minute due to a non-contact injury. As he went down, he immediately signaled to the La Albiceleste bench. After several minutes on the ground receiving medical attention, Messi was helped to his feet and took off his right boot, visibly distressed. As he walked off, he threw his boot to the ground in frustration, removed his captain’s armband, and was seen sobbing on the bench.

What have sources said?

The emotional toll of the injury was evident. Messi’s frustration and tears reflected the weight of the moment, not just for the immediate game but for his ongoing battle with fitness. A new picture circulating shows the significant swelling around the winger’s right ankle, which had ballooned in size as he sat on the bench. Despite icing the injury, it appears Messi could face an extended period on the sidelines.

Throughout the Copa America tournament, Messi had been managing a leg injury and discomfort, even missing Argentina’s group stage finale. His performance was visibly affected, with just one shot attempt in the first half of the final.

Now new information indicates that the 37-year-old may sit out the rest of the League Cup. Miami Herald reporter Michelle Kaufman provided insight, stating, “The thinking is that Messi is probably going to be out for another few weeks at least and miss most of the Leagues Cup is my guess, and maybe come in for the final couple rounds, for when the MLS resumes. For the playoff push in the final part of the season, I believe that he will be back.”

No Messi, no problem for Miami?

Despite Messi’s absence, Inter Miami has shown remarkable resilience. The team boasts a 7-1 record without him since June 1. What’s more, they currently sit at the top of the MLS standings with nine games left in the regular season. Meanwhile, MLS is on a month-long break for the Leagues Cup, resuming play on August 24. Tata Martino’s players continue to perform strongly, facing Mexican powerhouse Tigres in their second Leagues Cup match this Saturday.

