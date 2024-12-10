Viktor Gyokeres, Sporting’s prolific Swedish striker, has added fuel to speculation linking him with a potential move to Manchester United. Speaking ahead of his side’s Champions League clash with Club Brugge, Gyokeres cited former United stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic as his childhood idols. This admission has intensified rumors of a transfer to Old Trafford, particularly after his former manager, Ruben Amorim, made the switch from Sporting to United.

Gyokeres, 26, has emerged as one of Europe’s most sought-after forwards following a remarkable spell with Sporting. Since joining the Portuguese club from Coventry City in 2023, he has scored an astonishing 68 goals and provided 19 assists in 72 appearances. His current season is equally prolific, with 25 goals in 22 matches across all competitions.

These statistics have drawn interest from top clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City. However, Manchester United has been strongly linked with the Swedish international, particularly since Amorim’s appointment as the club’s manager. Gyokeres’ playing style—marked by clinical finishing and tactical intelligence—has made him a prime candidate to bolster the Red Devils’ attack, which has struggled for consistency this season.

Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic: Inspirations

When asked about his soccer heroes, Gyokeres named Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, both of whom left indelible marks at Old Trafford. “The players I looked up to were Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo,” said Gyokeres. “It’s about how they performed on the pitch. They went the extra mile, which impressed me. I wanted to do similar things on the pitch.”

Ronaldo, who played for United from 2003 to 2009 and returned briefly in 2021, remains one of the club’s greatest-ever players, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances and winning numerous titles, including three Premier League crowns and the Champions League.

Ibrahimovic, though only at United for two seasons (2016-2018), had a significant impact. The Swedish icon scored 29 goals in 53 appearances, leading United to an EFL Cup and Europa League double in his debut season. Gyokeres’ admiration for these legends not only reflects his aspirations but also aligns with the ethos of Manchester United, a club synonymous with world-class strikers.

Manchester United’s striker conundrum

United’s need for a reliable goalscorer is glaring. While summer signings Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee showed promise, neither has delivered consistent performances. Hojlund, despite flashes of brilliance, remains inconsistent, while Zirkzee has scored just three goals in all competitions since his arrival from Bologna.

Gyokeres, with his proven track record as a prolific scorer, offers a solution to this ongoing problem. His release clause, reportedly set at €100 million, could deter some suitors, but Sporting might entertain bids closer to €70 million, making him a viable option for United.

Despite swirling rumors, Gyokeres remains focused on his current club. Speaking to Fotboll Skanalen, he stated: “I want to finish this season at Sporting. I love it here. We will see [about a new club] when the time comes. I want to play, that’s crucial, and there will be other factors.”

When asked about reuniting with Amorim at Old Trafford, he added: “He probably has some strikers there already, so we’ll see. It’s fun but nothing I attach any importance to because it’s talk and nothing concrete.”