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Kylian Mbappe watches on: Real Madrid president Florentino Perez pushes for Jose Mourinho’s return as manager’s release clause value comes to light

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Kylian Mbappe (left) and Jose Mourinho (right)
© Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe (left) and Jose Mourinho (right)

Real Madrid could be heading toward one of the most dramatic managerial moves in recent memory, with Kylian Mbappe watching developments closely as Jose Mourinho’s name rises again inside the Santiago Bernabeu. Reports suggest Florentino Perez is personally leading the search for a new coach, with the Portuguese tactician emerging as a serious option for the Spanish giant.

The situation has gathered momentum after another difficult season, with Real Madrid facing the prospect of ending the campaign without a major trophy. That has intensified pressure on current boss Alvaro Arbeloa, whose future now appears increasingly uncertain as the club looks for a proven figure to restore authority and winning standards.

Unlike previous coaching appointments, The Athletic suggests that this process is driven directly by club president Florentino Perez, who reportedly wants to rebuild a project he believes has lost direction.

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Perez has long admired Mourinho’s ability to manage elite dressing rooms, create competitive intensity, and absorb pressure during turbulent periods. Those qualities are now seen as especially valuable with a squad containing major stars and high expectations, including Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Several names have been linked with the role, including Mauricio Pochettino, Didier Deschamps, Jurgen Klopp, Massimiliano Allegri, and Lionel Scaloni. However, Mourinho’s familiarity with the club and his close relationship with Perez appear to have pushed him near the front of the queue.

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The release clause that changes everything

One of the most significant details to emerge concerns Mourinho’s contract at Benfica. The Portuguese coach is tied to the Lisbon club until 2027, but Fabrizio Romano states that his release clause is worth around $3.5 million, making a move financially realistic for Madrid.

That clause can reportedly be activated shortly after Benfica’s season ends, giving Real Madrid a clear window to act. In modern soccer terms, the amount is relatively modest for a manager with such a pedigree and experience.

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The Portuguese boss previously coached the Whites from 2010 to 2013, delivering one La Liga title, one Copa del Rey, and one Spanish Super Cup. His most famous domestic triumph came in the 2011-12 season, when Los Blancos reached 100 points and scored 121 league goals, breaking records in the process.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica.

What it would mean for Mbappe and Vinicius

Despite the growing support from Perez, Mourinho’s candidacy is not universally accepted. Some voices inside the club reportedly remain concerned about the divisions created during his first spell, especially his well-documented fallout with former captain Iker Casillas.

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There is also fresh controversy surrounding Mourinho after comments made earlier this year following Benfica’s UEFA Champions League clash with Real Madrid. Vinicius alleged abuse from an opposing player, and Mourinho’s post-match remarks were heavily criticized in Spain. That history means any return would be bold, emotional, and potentially divisive.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica, speaks to Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica, speaks to Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, for Kylian Mbappe, who arrived to lead a new era, the appointment of Mourinho would signal that Real Madrid is prioritizing instant authority over long-term experimentation. Mourinho has built his reputation on managing superstar squads, and many believe he would welcome the challenge of leading Mbappe, Vinicius, Jude Bellingham, and the next generation.

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