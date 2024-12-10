Kylian Mbappe, the 25-year-old superstar now plying his trade at Real Madrid, recently shared revelations about his journey to the Santiago Bernabeu, his bond with his younger brother Ethan, and the sacrifices he was willing to make for his family. Speaking in a candid interview with Clique TV in France, the French forward opened up about his decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain, his dream of playing for Real Madrid, and the challenges he has faced in adapting to a new club.

Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid had been in the making for years, with the 2018 World Cup winner often vocalizing his desire to play for Los Blancos. However, the transition from PSG to Madrid wasn’t as straightforward as it seemed. In a heartfelt moment during the interview, the Frenchman revealed that he was prepared to renew his PSG contract and abandon his lifelong dream of joining Los Blancos to support his brother Ethan’s career.

“It’s what affected me the most. His Real Madrid was PSG, and indirectly, I took it from him,“ the forward explained. Ethan, who also played for PSG, was deeply impacted by the club’s treatment of his elder brother. “He told me that he didn’t want to stay, that it wasn’t normal for them to do [what they did] with me,” Kylian added.

To preserve Ethan’s happiness and development, Kylian proposed a solution: “I told him: ‘If you want to stay, I’ll renew, and we stay for a while.’ I would have given up my dream of Madrid for him. What’s the point of signing for the best club in the world if you end your brother’s career?” Ethan ultimately decided to leave PSG, joining Lille, where he has continued his soccer journey.

Seven years at PSG: Gratitude and reflections

Reflecting on his time at PSG, Mbappe described his seven years at the club as “extraordinary,” despite the controversies that marked his departure. “Maybe the mistake I made in the end was that I mixed everything up,” Mbappe admitted, referencing conflicts that arose during his final months at the Parc des Princes. However, he emphasized his deep gratitude to PSG’s fans, players, and staff: “The club, the fans, and the players gave me everything, from the first day to the last. I still watch every PSG game.”

Joining Real Madrid this summer marked the fulfillment of a childhood dream for Mbappe. He vividly recalled his presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu, an experience that left an indelible mark: “The day before the presentation, there was a three-hour briefing. The next day, I met the coach and went to the Bernabéu. Zizou [Zinedine Zidane] was there, and the public welcomed me like a king,” he said, reflecting on the emotions of that day.

While his start in the Spanish capital has been challenging, he remains optimistic. “It hasn’t been the best start to the season, but we are preparing for the trophies that will count. At Real Madrid, you are judged in the second half of the season,” he explained.

Challenges and ambitions in La Liga

Despite scoring 11 goals in 21 appearances, Mbappe has faced criticism for inconsistency, including missed penalties in key matches against Liverpool and Athletic Club. Real Madrid, currently trailing Barcelona in La Liga, has yet to find its rhythm in Europe, sitting in a disappointing 24th place in the Champions League standings.

Mbappe, however, remains confident in his ability to adapt and succeed. “You discover a new context, a new club, climate, and environment. It’s about observing. I’m going to succeed here,” he declared, underlining his determination to make his mark at one of the world’s most prestigious clubs.