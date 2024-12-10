Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo has been cleared to play against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, ending a five-month absence due to injury and subsequent surgery.

Araújo sustained a hamstring injury while playing for Uruguay in the Copa América. He underwent surgery in Turku, Finland, in late July, performed by surgeon Lasse Lempainen, who has previously treated other Barcelona players.

Araújo returned to training in mid-September to begin his recovery and regain fitness. Barcelona manager Hansi Flick had hinted at his potential return for the Dortmund match last week.

Araújo’s last official match for Barcelona was in May, under former manager Xavi Hernández. His return will be a significant boost to the team ahead of a crucial Champions League match. The club celebrated his return on social media with a special video.

Araujo’s return provides a much-needed reinforcement to Barcelona’s defense as they enter the decisive stages of the Champions League group phase. His defensive prowess will be vital to Barcelona’s success as they aim to progress to the knockout rounds.

Squad update

The squad list for the Borussia Dortmund match features: Pau Cubarsí, Alejandro Balde, Ronald Araújo, Íñigo Martínez, Gavi, Ferran Torres, Pedri González, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Iñaki Peña, Pablo Torre, Fermín López, Marc Casadó, Pau Vítor, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Frenkie de Jong, Jules Koundé, Eric García, Wojciech Szczęsny, Astralaga, Héctor Fort, and Gerard Martín.

Marc-André ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal, and Ansu Fati remain sidelined.

Ronald Araújo’s return from injury is a significant boost for FC Barcelona. His absence has been felt, and his presence will be crucial in the team’s efforts to secure qualification to the knockout stage of the Champions League. His return comes at a critical time for the team, given the high stakes of the competition.