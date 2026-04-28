Christian Pulisic’s struggles laid bare as Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri identifies why USMNT star’s career-worst run continues

Christian Pulisic has become one of the main talking points at AC Milan after another frustrating night in front of goal, with Massimiliano Allegri now openly discussing the reasons behind the American’s difficult spell. What once looked like a minor dip has turned into a prolonged struggle, and now the spotlight has intensified after the American’s scoring drought reached an uncomfortable milestone.

The latest setback came in a goalless draw against Juventus, where Pulisic again failed to score and extended a troubling run. His drought has now reached 16 club matches without a goal, tying the worst scoring streak of his professional career, placing added pressure on both player and manager.

Pulisic last scored for Milan on December 28, and despite regular appearances since then, he has not managed to end the barren stretch. Across club and country in 2026, goals have been difficult to find, with only a limited end product to show for his efforts.

That is especially notable because Pulisic started the season brightly and remained one of the Rossoneri’s most productive players. Even during this slump, he is still among the club’s leading scorers, underlining how strong his early campaign had been.

Allegri reveals the real problem

After the Juventus draw, Allegri gave a revealing explanation for the winger’s struggles. Rather than blaming effort or attitude, the Milan boss suggested the issue is a mix of confidence and tactical demands. “Christian is a very sensitive man, and this drought is hitting him harder,” the manager told DAZN.

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The Italian then went further, pointing to the physical and positional burden placed on the American. “He is also someone who struggles more with the physicality of duels and the lack of a centre-forward, but I must try to give a balance to this team.”

Milan has frequently used a shape that asks Pulisic and Rafael Leao to operate high up the pitch without a traditional striker. While the system has improved defensive structure, it has reduced fluency in attack and left both wide stars playing less natural roles. Allegri admitted as much when discussing the Juventus match.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on prior a Serie A match

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“I realize he is not entirely suited to this. I had asked him to play centre-right tonight and Leao centre-left, so we were without a centre-forward.” That honesty reflects a growing reality: Pulisic is being used in areas where his best qualities are harder to maximize. His movement, combination play, and late runs into the box are often more dangerous when he starts wider or operates behind a striker.

Milan paying the price in front of goal

The issue goes beyond one player. Milan has scored just once in its last four matches, and the team’s attack has slowed dramatically during a crucial stage of the season. Leao has also gone through his own inconsistent stretch, while other forwards have struggled with fitness or finishing.

That has left the club leaning heavily on its defensive record rather than overwhelming opponents with goals. However, there is still time for the narrative to shift before the season ends.

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Rafael Leao of AC Milan and Massimiliano Allegri head coach.

Milan has four league matches remaining, and several come against beatable opponents. One goal could change everything for Pulisic, restoring confidence and momentum at exactly the right moment. Allegri clearly believes that will happen: “Rest assured, by the end of the season, Pulisic will have given his contribution.”