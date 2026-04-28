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Thibaut Courtois and Real Madrid reportedly set return date with Barcelona match on the horizon

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Courtois looks ready to return
© Florencia Tan Jun/Getty ImagesCourtois looks ready to return

Real Madrid have many valuable players who have been injured, but none has been more irreplaceable than Thibaut Courtois. The goalkeeper and the club have now reportedly set a return date with the match against Barcelona approaching.

Courtois may wait a little longer before coming back to make sure he is fully fit. According to Marca, the goalkeeper is expected to be ready for El Clásico, which is set for Sunday, May 10.

The race for the La Liga title may already be lost for Real Madrid, as they trail Barcelona by 11 points with five matches remaining. Even if their rivals clinch the title this weekend, winning away from home could still give the fans a positive feeling in what has been a difficult season from the start.

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Courtois’ time injured

No single player can win matches on their own these days, but there is no doubt that some positions matter more than others. Real Madrid have been without Courtois since March 17, when the goalkeeper left the Manchester City match at halftime.

Courtois left the field early in Real Madrid’s victory (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Courtois left the field early in Real Madrid’s victory (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The Belgian was unable to complete what was a Champions League win in England because of a muscle injury that kept him from returning to full fitness. That absence has been felt by the team as they were eliminated from title contention.

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In his first match out, Andriy Lunin helped Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid, but that was the exception. Losses to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals and Mallorca in La Liga, along with draws against Girona and Betis, left them without a title.

Lunin’s record

This stretch without Courtois saw Lunin as the starting goalkeeper. Along with three wins, two draws and two losses during that run, the goalkeeper was not very reliable. His Champions League matches against Bayern Munich pushed the total to 13 goals conceded. Real Madrid did not keep a clean sheet during that period.

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