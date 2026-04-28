Havertz ruled out of Arsenal’s Champions League clash vs Atletico: Does it affect his World Cup hopes?

This Wednesday, Arsenal are set to visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals. Kai Havertz will not be available due to a physical issue, although it is not expected to jeopardize his participation with Germany at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The forward played just 34 minutes last weekend in the Gunners’ win over Newcastle United in the Premier League before an injury forced him to be substituted for Viktor Gyokeres.

While Mikel Arteta initially said “it didn’t look too big,” it became clear in the following days that the issue would prevent Havertz from featuring in the crucial match in Madrid. “Kai is out,” the Arsenal manager confirmed during Tuesday’s pre-match press conference.

The good news for Arsenal is that another key attacking player—who also picked up a knock and was forced off early against Newcastle—has recovered. “Ebs is ready to go,” Arteta said about Eberechi Eze.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta.

Havertz seeking full fitness

While Havertz’s latest issue is not considered serious beyond missing the Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid, it highlights a broader concern ahead of the World Cup: his struggles to maintain physical consistency.

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This season, the German forward has spent more time sidelined than fully fit. A knee injury in August 2025 kept him out for 26 matches across all competitions. Upon returning in January, he alternated between matchday squads and appearances off the bench.

Those issues were compounded by a muscle injury in February that ruled him out for four more matches. The latest setback adds to that list and helps explain why Havertz has managed just 20 appearances for Arsenal this season, recording five goals and four assists.

Germany need Havertz

Arsenal’s concerns over Havertz are also shared by Germany. They have already suffered a major attacking blow with Serge Gnabry ruled out of the World Cup due to injury, while Jamal Musiala is still working his way back to full form after a lengthy absence.

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In that context, a fully fit Havertz could be a key solution for head coach Julian Nagelsmann, who has had limited access to the forward between 2025 and 2026. Havertz featured only twice during that span, both coming during the March international break in friendlies against Switzerland and Ghana.