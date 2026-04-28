Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Comments

Havertz ruled out of Arsenal’s Champions League clash vs Atletico: Does it affect his World Cup hopes?

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Kai Havertz of Arsenal.
© Michael Regan/Getty ImagesKai Havertz of Arsenal.

This Wednesday, Arsenal are set to visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals. Kai Havertz will not be available due to a physical issue, although it is not expected to jeopardize his participation with Germany at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The forward played just 34 minutes last weekend in the Gunners’ win over Newcastle United in the Premier League before an injury forced him to be substituted for Viktor Gyokeres.

While Mikel Arteta initially said “it didn’t look too big,” it became clear in the following days that the issue would prevent Havertz from featuring in the crucial match in Madrid. “Kai is out,” the Arsenal manager confirmed during Tuesday’s pre-match press conference.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The good news for Arsenal is that another key attacking player—who also picked up a knock and was forced off early against Newcastle—has recovered. “Ebs is ready to go,” Arteta said about Eberechi Eze.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta.

Havertz seeking full fitness

While Havertz’s latest issue is not considered serious beyond missing the Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid, it highlights a broader concern ahead of the World Cup: his struggles to maintain physical consistency.

Advertisement
Julian Alvarez reportedly in doubt for Atletico Madrid’s UCL semifinal clash vs Arsenal after new injury

see also

Julian Alvarez reportedly in doubt for Atletico Madrid’s UCL semifinal clash vs Arsenal after new injury

This season, the German forward has spent more time sidelined than fully fit. A knee injury in August 2025 kept him out for 26 matches across all competitions. Upon returning in January, he alternated between matchday squads and appearances off the bench.

Those issues were compounded by a muscle injury in February that ruled him out for four more matches. The latest setback adds to that list and helps explain why Havertz has managed just 20 appearances for Arsenal this season, recording five goals and four assists.

Germany need Havertz

Arsenal’s concerns over Havertz are also shared by Germany. They have already suffered a major attacking blow with Serge Gnabry ruled out of the World Cup due to injury, while Jamal Musiala is still working his way back to full form after a lengthy absence.

Advertisement

In that context, a fully fit Havertz could be a key solution for head coach Julian Nagelsmann, who has had limited access to the forward between 2025 and 2026. Havertz featured only twice during that span, both coming during the March international break in friendlies against Switzerland and Ghana.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Atletico boss Simeone acknowledges interest in Julian Alvarez from Barcelona, Arsenal, and PSG

Atletico boss Simeone acknowledges interest in Julian Alvarez from Barcelona, Arsenal, and PSG

Atletico Madrid head coach acknowledged the interest Julian Alvarez has drawn from Barcelona, Arsenal, and PSG.

Barcelona reportedly move to sign Julián Álvarez, prompting firm response from Atlético Madrid striker

Barcelona reportedly move to sign Julián Álvarez, prompting firm response from Atlético Madrid striker

Looking to boost their goalscoring impact, Barcelona have reportedly decided to make a move for Julián Álvarez, entering direct negotiations with Atlético Madrid. However, the Argentine has delivered a firm response regarding his professional future.

Julian Alvarez reportedly in doubt for Atletico Madrid’s UCL semifinal clash vs Arsenal after new injury

Julian Alvarez reportedly in doubt for Atletico Madrid’s UCL semifinal clash vs Arsenal after new injury

With just a few days prior to the UEFA Champions League semifinal duel against Arsenal, Julian Alvarez is reportedly in doubt for Atletico Madrid due to a new injury.

Christian Pulisic watches club transfer plans shift as Alexander Sorloth and Leon Goretzka make decision on Milan move amid Robert Lewandowski rumors

Christian Pulisic watches club transfer plans shift as Alexander Sorloth and Leon Goretzka make decision on Milan move amid Robert Lewandowski rumors

With Alexander Sorloth, Leon Goretzka, and Robert Lewandowski all linked in recent reports, the Italian giant appears determined to reshape the squad before next season begins.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo