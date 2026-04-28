João Pedro reportedly linked to Barcelona if Julián Álvarez move falls through

Barcelona are looking for a striker. With Robert Lewandowski likely to leave the club in the next transfer window, their main target is Julián Álvarez. However, negotiations with Atletico Madrid may not be easy, which has made João Pedro an option.

There is no doubt Álvarez would be a strong addition for Barcelona, with a style of play that fits what Hansi Flick wants. But his price may be too high for the club, forcing them to have other strikers ready, including the 24-year-old Brazilian.

That is where Pedro emerges as a possible alternative. According to Cadena SER, the Chelsea forward is the player they may try to sign. The issue there could also be the price, as the English club paid 60 million pounds to Wolverhampton in July 2025.

Bojan Krkic describes Pedro

Any of the players Barcelona are linked with would cost a lot. Even if that makes things harder for a club that is not very strong financially, the position requires a major investment.

Krkic would support Deco’s move for Pedro (Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

One player who was also a striker at Barcelona was Bojan Krkic, who did not fully live up to the high expectations suggested by his talent as a young player from La Masia. His opinion about a possible move was positive.

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Krkic said on the TV show El Bar: “I really like him. He is a complete forward that Carlo Ancelotti likes very much. He can play as a striker or behind him. He is very creative. He is very good in tight spaces, which fits what Barcelona want.”

Pedro’s season with Chelsea

Even though his team has not had a great season, which has included the firings of Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior, his performances have been solid. Pedro has 32 matches and 14 goals in the Premier League, 3 matches and 2 goals in the FA Cup, 3 matches without scoring in the Carabao Cup, and 8 matches with 3 goals in the Champions League.