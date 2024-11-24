Viktor Gyokeres, the in-form Swedish striker, has reportedly rejected approaches from both Arsenal and Manchester United, turning down the chance to move to the Premier League in the January transfer window. His impressive performances for Sporting Club this season have made him a coveted target for top clubs across Europe.

Gyokeres’ remarkable form, defying initial skepticism after a standout first season with Sporting Club, has put him on track to potentially break the club’s record for goals scored across all competitions in a single season.

This prolific goal-scoring ability has attracted considerable interest, but despite Arsenal’s interest, Gyokeres remains committed to his current team.

Gyokeres’ decision to remain with Sporting for the remainder of the season means Arsenal will likely have to wait until the summer to renew their pursuit. However, the club faces intense competition from other top clubs for his signature, highlighting the urgency of acting quickly. His decision to stay demonstrates a loyalty to Sporting Club, but does not guarantee future interest.

Gyokeres’ value is only increasing, making him an even more sought-after asset in the summer transfer window. The fact that he’s chosen to remain at his current club for now doesn’t preclude future interest, though Arsenal’s chances could diminish if they fail to act decisively in the coming months.

Anders Limpar advocates for Arsenal move

Adding further intrigue to the situation, former Arsenal star Anders Limpar has publicly urged Gyokeres to favor a move to the Emirates Stadium over Manchester United.

Limpar, who mentored Gyokeres during his time at Brommapojkarna, believes that Mikel Arteta’s project would provide the ideal environment for the striker to flourish, describing him as “a fantastically hardworking forward who scores a lot of goals.” The prospect of Gyokeres joining Arsenal excites Limpar, envisioning a potent attacking partnership.