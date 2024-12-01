Manchester City’s struggles continued as they were unable to snap their lengthy winless streak, and Liverpool fans took full advantage, mocking Pep Guardiola with chants of “You’re getting sacked in the morning” during the closing stages of their 2-0 victory. Guardiola, however, had a response for the Anfield crowd.

After a month without a win, it’s no surprise that Guardiola and Manchester City have become the subject of ridicule. With the game nearing its end and City trailing 2-0, Anfield erupted in the familiar chant aimed at the Spanish coach. In response, Guardiola raised his hand, holding up six fingers – a nod to the Premier League titles he has won.

When asked about the chant after the match, Guardiola appeared taken aback, admitting that he was surprised by the fans’ reaction. “Now all the stadiums want to sack me, oh my god! Except for Brighton… Maybe they’re right, they must be excited with the result we’ve had, but I wasn’t expecting that from Anfield,” Guardiola said with a smile in his post-match interview with Sky Sports.

Guardiola, who has faced Liverpool numerous times over the years, acknowledged that the chant caught him off guard, especially considering the nature of the rivalry between the two clubs: “When the game was 1-0, they didn’t do it, but with the 2-0… Maybe they should’ve sang that in the past, now they’re taking advantage from that. I didn’t expect that of the people from Liverpool.

“But it’s fine, it’s part of the game, I understand and I completely accept it. We had incredible battles together, they win, we won… I have a huge respect,” Guardiola ended his statement, showing no signs of resentment, embracing the competitive spirit of the rivalry

Guardiola endures worst winless streak of his career

Manchester City’s 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on October 30 marked the beginning of what has now become Pep Guardiola’s worst winless streak in his managerial career. Since that defeat, City has suffered six losses (five of them consecutively) and managed just one draw. Over those seven games, Guardiola’s side has scored only seven goals while conceding 19—an alarming statistic for the defending Premier League champions.

The slump has significantly impacted City’s title aspirations, with Liverpool now holding an 11-point advantage over them. The Citizens’ next opportunity to break their winless run comes on Wednesday, when they will host Nottingham Forest at the Etihad. Forest currently sits with 22 points—just one point behind City in the standings.

Despite the struggles, Guardiola remains optimistic about his team’s chances. “We will come back strong. It will happen next Wednesday, in front of our fans,” he told Miguel Delaney ahead of Matchday 14 of the 2024-25 Premier League.