Report: Rafael Leao’s AC Milan future in doubt as Manchester City and some Premier League clubs circle transfer

Rafael Leão seemed to establish as AC Milan’s center forward, but his dip in form has drawn heavy criticism. While head coach Massimiliano Allegri still considers him a key player, the Portuguese forward is reportedly looking to leave—something the Rossoneri would be open to. With this in mind, Manchester City and several Premier League clubs are said to be determined to pursue his signing in the summer of 2026.

According to David Kent via Daily Mail, the Rossoneri are open to Rafael Leão’s departure, attracting interest from Manchester City, as well as Manchester United and Liverpool. Despite remaining in Massimiliano Allegri’s plans, they would reportedly ask for $80 million for his transfer, as the head coach still considers him a world-class player. With a contract running until 2028, AC Milan could look to sell him before he enters the final year of his deal.

Unlike in previous seasons, the relationship between Rafael Leão and AC Milan’s fans is not at its best, as the reported boos are pushing him toward a potential exit. In addition, the Portuguese forward has acknowledged being a big fan of the Premier League, which could make a move appealing after several years in Serie A. Nevertheless, Liverpool could hold an advantage, as they would be in the market for wingers following the departure of Mohamed Salah.

Despite not being at his best, Rafael Leão has still shown his difference-making talent at the Rossoneri. After 27 appearances, the Portuguese forward has scored 10 goals and provided 3 assists, not as a left winger but playing as a center forward. In addition, he has consistently reached double digits over several seasons at AC Milan, which suggests he could fit clearly at Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool.

Rafael Leao of AC Milan and Massimiliano Allegri head coach.

Rafael Leão may seek to shine again as left winger, ruling out AC Milan

Rafael Leão managed to show his best version at AC Milan, shining as a left winger for six years. Whether under Stefano Pioli, Paulo Fonseca, or Sérgio Conceição, the Portuguese forward consistently reached double digits season after season. Moreover, he made an impact beyond the statistics, proving decisive with his pace and dribbling. However, Massimiliano Allegri’s arrival changed everything, shifting him out of position and leading to his drop in form.

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Unlike previous coaches, Allegri has opted to field only two forwards, ruling out the use of wingers and replacing them with wing-backs. Since he doesn’t excel defensively, he couldn’t occupy the wing, leaving only the center-forward position open. While he has managed to score 10 goals, he hasn’t fully adapted, which has dampened his impact. Since the coach isn’t planning to change his playing system, Rafael Leão might prioritize a move to return to his natural position.

Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United all operate within tactical systems where dribble-heavy wingers play a key role. In addition, the pace and intensity of the Premier League could bring out his best version—something that already happened with Mohamed Salah after his move from AS Roma. With this in mind, the Portuguese star could look to force an exit from AC Milan after the 2026 World Cup, aiming to return to his peak form.