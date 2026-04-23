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Pep Guardiola’s replacement near as Manchester City reportedly hold talks with Enzo Maresca

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Enzo Maresca, while coaching Chelsea in 2025.
© Michael Steele/Getty ImagesEnzo Maresca, while coaching Chelsea in 2025.

Pep Guardiola has established historic dominance at Manchester City in the Premier League, leading the club through the most successful period in its history. He has even overseen a squad rebuild without Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, and Sergio Agüero, still managing to win a UEFA Champions League. Despite this, the Spaniard’s future remains uncertain. As a result, the Citizens are said to be in talks with Enzo Maresca.

With a contract running until 2027, Pep Guardiola does not appear to be particularly open to extending his spell with the Citizens. In fact, several English media outlets claim that the Spanish coach will leave at the end of the season. However, they have reportedly asked him to clarify his intentions before the 2026 World Cup, according to Ben Jacobs. Far from being driven by a desire for a new challenge, he has previously stated that Manchester City will be his final club.

Amid this uncertainty, the Citizens are already holding positive talks with Enzo Maresca as a potential candidate to take over, according to Jacob Steinberg via The Guardian. Although he was dismissed by Chelsea, Guardiola praised his work in December 2025, calling him one of the best coaches in the world. Despite this, Manchester City have not reached an agreement with the Italian, as he is reportedly still bound by contractual obligations with the Blues.

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Enzo Maresca already knows Manchester City system

Enzo Maresca has built a highly promising coaching career. At 46 years old, the Italian has already played a key role in English soccer, leading Leicester City’s promotion in 2024. In addition, he had a significant impact at Chelsea, guiding them to victory in the UEFA Conference League and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. However, he is now the leading candidate for Manchester City because he already knows the system from the inside.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City and Enzo Maresca.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City and Enzo Maresca.

After serving as an assistant coach at Ascoli, Sevilla, and West Ham, the Italian joined Manchester City U23, where he enjoyed a successful spell that eventually led him to Parma. He then returned to the Citizens, becoming Pep Guardiola’s assistant during the 2022–23 season, gaining close insight into the team’s system and methodology. He later applied these principles at Leicester City and Chelsea, achieving considerable success.

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With this in mind, a potential departure of Pep Guardiola could be ideally covered by Enzo Maresca, offering continuity in the team’s playing style. With this, Manchester City would ensure a smooth transition, aiming to continue winning Premier League titles and competing in the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League. While the absence of the Spaniard would not be easy to manage, the Italian has demonstrated the ability to lead major projects.

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