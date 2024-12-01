Liverpool inflicted a resounding 2-0 defeat on Manchester City in a dominant Premier League Matchday 13 performance at Anfield Road, extending City’s winless run to seven matches, including six defeats. Arne Slot’s Liverpool side delivered a masterclass, thoroughly outplaying and deserving a wider margin of victory.

Manchester City has now gone seven games without a win and only one point out of a possible 21, against Feyenoord in the Champions League. It has 24 points in 13 Premier League matches played and is fifth in the standings.

From the outset, Liverpool controlled the game, dictating the pace and preventing Manchester City from playing their usual fluid soccer. Just 12 minutes into the match, Mohamed Salah set up Cody Gakpo for the opening goal, igniting the Anfield crowd.

Liverpool continued to dominate throughout the first half, frustrating City’s attempts to create opportunities. While City briefly threatened towards the end of the first half, they failed to find a breakthrough. The second half followed a similar pattern, with Liverpool controlling possession and limiting City’s attacking options.

Salah secured the win for Liverpool, converting a penalty awarded after a foul on Luis Díaz in the 78th minute. The final scoreline doesn’t fully reflect Liverpool’s dominance, with several missed chances and some excellent saves by Stefan Ortega preventing an even more emphatic victory.

Looking ahead

Liverpool will next travel to Newcastle, while Manchester City will host Nottingham Forest. This victory will provide significant momentum for Liverpool, who will be aiming to build on their strong performance against their title rivals.

For Manchester City, the challenge is to quickly find their form and address their current slump, with the next fixture representing a vital opportunity to get back on track. The considerable gap between the team’s performance and the scoreline may be a warning sign to the team to look at their finishing prowess.