A Europa League match between Fiorentina and Inter Milan was suspended in the 17th minute after Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove suffered a medical emergency on the field. The incident prompted immediate concern from players and spectators alike.

Bove, 22, collapsed and began experiencing seizures. Players from both teams frantically called for medical assistance. Referee Daniele Doveri had just disallowed a goal by Inter captain Lautaro Martínez when Bove fell to the ground, prompting immediate concern from his teammates.

Doveri subsequently suspended the match and sent both teams to their respective dressing rooms as paramedics attended to Bove and prepared to transport him to the hospital.

Reports later emerged indicating that Bove had regained consciousness and was able to communicate with those around him. According to the ANSA news agency, a possible epileptic seizure, potentially involving cardiac arrest, was the cause of his collapse. Further medical examinations were scheduled. The news provided some measure of relief following the initial shock and concern.

The Fiorentina players responded with visible distress and were comforted by staff and Inter players. Many were visibly emotional before both teams left the field, highlighting the seriousness of the situation and the impact it had on those present. The scenes underscored the human element of competitive soccer.

Bove’s career

Bove came through the youth ranks at Roma, initially playing for Boreale Donorione until 2012. He signed a contract with Roma until 2025. He was first called up to Roma’s senior team on December 3, 2020, for a Europa League match against Young Boys, but did not play. His Serie A debut came on May 9, 2021, replacing Ebrima Darboe in Roma’s 5-0 victory over Crotone.

He scored his first goal for Roma on February 19, 2022, in a 2-2 draw against Verona. He is currently on loan at Fiorentina, having made nine appearances this season. The incident underscores the risks associated with professional athletics, highlighting the importance of immediate medical attention and the concern for the well-being of players above all else.