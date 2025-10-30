Trending topics:
Manchester United boss Amorim issues warning over Lisandro Martínez’s comeback after long injury layoff

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Manchester United have managed to surprise all fans, as they have racked up three consecutive victories that have them excited about a solid season. After a strong transfer market, Ruben Amorim has managed to solidify a great lineup where the recovery of their defensive strength seems to be the best news. Along with this, the Red Devils welcome Lisandro Martinez back to training, although the coach has decided to issue a strong warning about his role.

Lisandro Martinez has emerged as one of Manchester United’s top players. However, injuries have hampered his progress, causing him to miss a total of 92 games since his arrival in 2022. After enduring an ACL injury that sidelined him for eight months, the Argentine has officially returned to team training. This development has fans eager to see him back in action, prompting Ruben Amorim to discuss how he plans to manage Martinez’s return to the pitch.

In the most recent press conference, Ruben Amorim stated that Lisandro will not be in the starting lineup for the next game against Nottingham Forest. “He isn’t going to this one. He’s going to need time…(Martinez) has started training with us. Slowly, he is going to get better,” he said. With this in mind, the Argentine star might take some time to recover his full fitness and avoid any relapse in his injury.

Is Lisandro Martinez losing his spot in Manchester United’s starting lineup?

In Lisandro Martinez’s absence, Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt have emerged as the team’s top defenders. Operating with a back three, the third spot has seen rotation between Luke Shaw and Leny Yoro. As a result, Martinez faces a challenging task re-entering the lineup, especially with the team enjoying a three-game undefeated streak. However, his return could bring significant changes to the defensive structure.

Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United

Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match.

Despite Manchester United’s successful run, coach Ruben Amorim has emphasized that no position in the lineup is secure. Martinez still has a chance to reclaim a spot, putting Luke Shaw, often a topic of debate, under threat. With Martinez’s tactical acumen, ball-handling skills, and leadership, the Red Devils could solidify a more formidable defense, potentially making a substantial impact in the Premier League.

Lisandro Martinez eyes 2026 World Cup run with Argentina

Lisandro Martinez has emerged as a key player in Lionel Scaloni’s successful Argentina squad, playing pivotal roles in the 2022 World Cup victory and two Copa America tournaments. Although his injury initially cast doubt on his participation in the 2026 edition, he can still secure his spot if he avoids further setbacks. To ensure he’s in peak condition for the major tournament, Martinez must establish himself more prominently at Manchester United.

