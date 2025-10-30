Vinícius Júnior reportedly set to follow Neymar’s footsteps and leave Real Madrid amid tense relationship with coach Alonso

Vinícius Júnior has found himself in the eye of the storm in recent days after his abrupt reaction during El Clásico involving coach Xabi Alonso, with reports pointing to a tense relationship between the two. Amid growing tension, the Brazilian star is reportedly considering following in Neymar Jr.’s footsteps and leaving Real Madrid for a new challenge outside Spain.

Since taking charge for the 2025–26 season, Alonso has implemented a more demanding training regimen and stricter discipline compared to Carlo Ancelotti over the last few years. While some players have adapted well to the new system, others have seen their relevance on the team and playing time decrease, one of them being Vinícius, whose role in the squad has diminished in recent weeks.

According to Diario Sport, Vinícius has identified Paris Saint-Germain as one of his preferred destinations should he decide to leave Real Madrid. The winger has been drawing consistent interest from Saudi Arabia, who were set to make a record move to pursue his signing, but he reportedly remains eager to continue competing in Europe, with PSG emerging as the most likely option.

Following the El Clásico incident, where he showed visible frustration after being substituted, Vinícius published a letter apologizing to Real Madrid fans. However, Spanish media reports suggest that his relationship with Alonso has reached a point of no return, fueling speculation that he his departure from Los Blancos could be sooner.

Vinicius Junior interacts with Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid.

Much like Neymar, who left Barcelona in 2017 for PSG in search of a leading role away from Lionel Messi’s shadow, Vinícius may be facing a similar crossroads. With Kylian Mbappé dominating the spotlight at PSG, scoring 16 goals in 13 appearances so far this season, the Brazilian could find himself in a comparable situation if he joins the French champions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Real Madrid reportedly set to challenge Bayern Munich and Barcelona in race for top center back target

Vinícius’ contract, another issue to resolve

Beyond his tense relationship with Alonso, Vinícius’ contract situation also remains unresolved. Talks began early in 2025, with speculation linking him to a record-breaking move to Saudi Arabia, but negotiations have stalled due to the player’s financial demands.

Vinícius’ current deal with Real Madrid runs through June 2027, meaning the club would likely need to sanction a transfer in the summer of 2026 to avoid losing him on a free move later. Diario Sport adds that the winger is particularly intrigued by Luis Enrique’s attacking style at PSG and believes the Spanish coach could help him rediscover his best form while joining a team fresh off a UEFA Champions League title.