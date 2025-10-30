Angola’s fee to play against Lionel Messi’s Argentina in November reportedly revealed

Lionel Messi will conclude a positive 2025 with Argentina national team in the November international break by facing Angola in a friendly looking ahead of the 2026 World Cup. With less than three weeks for the national teams to clash for the first time in their history, the fee paid for Angola to organize the game has been reportedly revealed.

After facing Venezuela and Puerto Rico in the United States in October, Argentina began searching for new opponents for the November window. As part of celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of its independence, Angola emerged as a host, but at a significant cost to bring Messi and company to Luanda.

According to Sport News Africa, the Angolan Football Federation will pay €12 million (approximately $12.7 million USD) to organize the friendly against Argentina on November 14 at the 11 de Novembro National Stadium. The high fee reportedly reflects the exclusive participation of Lionel Messi, with the event expected to be a national celebration for the hosts.

Argentina will first travel to Spain for training sessions before heading to Luanda, where the game is expected to draw more than 48,000 fans in a sold-out stadium.

Angola’s FA announcing the game against Argentina.

Argentina only set to face Angola in November

With CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers wrapped up in September, Argentina are using the October, November, and March windows for international friendlies while other nations continue their qualification campaigns. Apart from the Finalissima against Spain set to take place in the March window, the Albiceleste had been in talks for additional matches, but November proved difficult to fill.

At first, Messi and company were scheduled to play in Kerala, India, one of the countries where Argentina is heavily supported. However, the trip was canceled for reasons not yet disclosed, leaving Angola as their only confirmed opponent for the November international break.

According to L’Équipe, Morocco was another last-minute candidate to host Argentina, but the Argentine FA reportedly requested around €10 million, not including expenses such as airfare. That price tag ultimately led Moroccan officials to turn down the opportunity.