Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Argentina
Comments

Angola’s fee to play against Lionel Messi’s Argentina in November reportedly revealed

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrating.
© Marcelo EndelliLionel Messi of Argentina celebrating.

Lionel Messi will conclude a positive 2025 with Argentina national team in the November international break by facing Angola in a friendly looking ahead of the 2026 World Cup. With less than three weeks for the national teams to clash for the first time in their history, the fee paid for Angola to organize the game has been reportedly revealed.

After facing Venezuela and Puerto Rico in the United States in October, Argentina began searching for new opponents for the November window. As part of celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of its independence, Angola emerged as a host, but at a significant cost to bring Messi and company to Luanda.

According to Sport News Africa, the Angolan Football Federation will pay €12 million (approximately $12.7 million USD) to organize the friendly against Argentina on November 14 at the 11 de Novembro National Stadium. The high fee reportedly reflects the exclusive participation of Lionel Messi, with the event expected to be a national celebration for the hosts.

Argentina will first travel to Spain for training sessions before heading to Luanda, where the game is expected to draw more than 48,000 fans in a sold-out stadium.

Angola&#039;s FA announcing the game against Argentina.

Angola’s FA announcing the game against Argentina.

Argentina only set to face Angola in November

With CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers wrapped up in September, Argentina are using the October, November, and March windows for international friendlies while other nations continue their qualification campaigns. Apart from the Finalissima against Spain set to take place in the March window, the Albiceleste had been in talks for additional matches, but November proved difficult to fill.

Advertisement
Argentina wonderkid compared to Lionel Messi by Barcelona legend Cesc Fabregas

see also

Argentina wonderkid compared to Lionel Messi by Barcelona legend Cesc Fabregas

At first, Messi and company were scheduled to play in Kerala, India, one of the countries where Argentina is heavily supported. However, the trip was canceled for reasons not yet disclosed, leaving Angola as their only confirmed opponent for the November international break.

According to L’Équipe, Morocco was another last-minute candidate to host Argentina, but the Argentine FA reportedly requested around €10 million, not including expenses such as airfare. That price tag ultimately led Moroccan officials to turn down the opportunity.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Argentina wonderkid compared to Lionel Messi by Barcelona legend Cesc Fabregas

Argentina wonderkid compared to Lionel Messi by Barcelona legend Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas, a former teammate of Lionel Messi at Barcelona, spoke about a young Argentine star.

Lionel Messi to be joined by several new teammates ahead of Argentina’s 2025 finale in Africa

Lionel Messi to be joined by several new teammates ahead of Argentina’s 2025 finale in Africa

Argentina will play a friendly match against Angola in Africa, where several young players could join Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi reveals the criteria to decide whether he’ll play in the 2026 World Cup with Argentina

Lionel Messi reveals the criteria to decide whether he’ll play in the 2026 World Cup with Argentina

Lionel Messi put his presence in the 2026 World Cup in the air, revealing the criteria he'll use to make the decision to take part in the Argentina national team.

Report: Lamine Yamal makes important career decision amid Barcelona injury concerns

Report: Lamine Yamal makes important career decision amid Barcelona injury concerns

Despite dealing with physical issues for some time, Barcelona star Lamine Yamal seems to have a clear plan for how to handle them.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo