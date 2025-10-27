Man United legend Wayne Rooney praises a new signing in Ruben Amorim’s team after his recent performances

In a bid to revitalize their prospects, Manchester United revamped their roster during the recent transfer window. Initially, the Red Devils struggled to gain momentum, but they have since secured three consecutive victories, showcasing a dynamic style that could shift their fortunes. Wayne Rooney, a club legend, eagerly praised Ruben Amorim’s latest signing, a player who has been unstoppable since joining the team.

Bryan Mbeumo joined Manchester United from Brentford in a much-criticized $94 million transfer but has quickly silenced critics with his stellar performances. The Cameroonian star has emerged as the Red Devils’ top scorer early in the season, netting five goals and adding an assist in just ten games under Ruben Amorim. His remarkable form even caught the attention of club legend Wayne Rooney, who lauded the forward’s impact.

“His energy, his work-rate, his desire, is what you need to be a United player. I did say that I was a little bit unsure, but I think what he’s shown is he belongs there… He’s been consistent with his performances, I think that’s the main thing. If you’re consistently getting into the right positions, and getting chances, you will score 20 goals a season,” Wayne Rooney said in this podcast.

While Bryan Mbeumo thrives as a goalscorer, he’s not your typical center forward. From his Premier League debut, he has excelled as a second striker, needing a leading partner to maximize his impact. Coach Ruben Amorim understands this dynamic perfectly, pairing him with Matheus Cunha behind Benjamin Sesko, allowing him to shine.

Bryan Mbeumo of Manchester United during the Premier League match.

Man United coach Ruben Amorim praises Mbeumo, highlighting his chemistry with key teammate

Bryan Mbeumo has emerged as a crucial figure at the start of the 2025-26 Premier League season, showcasing his prowess not just as a goalscorer. His presence fills the gap in the Red Devils’ inside game, crucially complementing Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro in midfield while keeping as a scoring powerhouse. Acknowledging his dual impact, coach Ruben Amorim praised his synergy with Amad Diallo, highlighting the Cameroonian’s influential role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Bruno Fernandes admits talks with Cristiano Ronaldo about a potential Manchester United exit for Saudi Arabia

“He’s a working machine. He’s so good in transitions. He’s improving when we are organizing the final third,” Ruben Amorim said, after the lastest victory. Then, he deepens on his on-field chemistry with Amad Diallo, saying: “[It] is really hard to beat these two guys because they change positions, they are really fast, they are good in one against one.”

Diallo may not boast eye-popping statistics, but his impact on the team is undeniable. Transitioning seamlessly from right winger to right wing-back, the Ivorian has cemented his status as a vital asset for the Red Devils. As one of Mbeumo’s premier partners in attack, he skillfully creates the space that enables the striker to flourish. This dynamic duo promises to spearhead Manchester United’s rebuilding journey.