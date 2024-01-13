Man City edged Newcastle United 3-2 on Saturday at St James’ Park in dramatic fashion. After a scintillating first half by both sides, the visitors eventually scored the game-winning goal in added time from an unlikely source.

Both sides entered the match desperately needing a win in Premier League play. Newcastle dropped all the way to 10th in the table thanks to Chelsea’s victory against Fulham on Saturday morning.

The Magpies had collected just four victories in their last 14 games in all competitions. City, on the other hand, sat third in the standings before the match. The reigning European champions needed a victory to help close the gap on current league leaders Liverpool.

Man City took the lead at Newcastle after Ederson left with early injury

The hosts thought they took the lead on Saturday less than two minutes into the game. Alexander Isak raced free towards net and then sent a low cross to Sean Longstaff directly in front of goal. The midfielder converted the chance, but the Swedish striker was eventually ruled to have been offside in the build up.

Although the goal did not count, City goalkeeper Ederson was injured in the play when he collided with teammate Kyle Walker. After receiving significant treatment, the Brazilian shot stopper made an attempt to remain in the match. Nevertheless, Ederson was replaced by Stefan Ortega just a few minutes later with an apparent leg issue.

Despite the frenetic start by the Magpies, Bernardo Silva put City in front with a ridiculous back heel finished in the 26th minute. Walker sent in a pass towards the midfielder just a few yards in front of goal. While the ball was behind Silva, the Portuguese playmaker improvised by flicking it with his heel. The clever shot then nestled into the bottom far corner of the net.

Magpies fight back to take lead with two goals in 139 seconds

As good as the Silva strike was, Newcastle equalized in the 35th minute with yet another gorgeous goal. Bruno Guimarães essentially created the opportunity with a beautiful ball over the top of City’s defense to Isak. The Swede collected the pass, cut inside, and then sent an arrowing shot into the top of Ortega’s net. Even Ederson would have likely failed to make a save on the effort.

The Magpies then took the lead just two minutes later with a goal from Anthony Gordon. Yet again on the counter, the winger almost replicated Isak’s prior goal. Gordon raced down the left flank, cut back inside towards the City goal, and placed a curling effort just beyond the outstretched arm of Ortega. Both of Newcastle’s scorers beat Walker to get their shots towards goal.

After three goals in 11 minutes, the match got a bit feisty between the two sides. Guimarães first fouled Rodri just before halftime, but match referee Chris Kavanagh signaled the visitors to play on with the advantage. The Brazilian avoided picking up a second yellow card on the play. However, the Spanish midfielder then sought retribution against Guimarães with a harsh foul. Rodri was booked for the tough attempted tackle.

Visitors complete comeback in second-half domination

City came out after the halftime break much like they did in the opening period. The visitors racked up plenty of possession in the first 20 minutes of the second half and had a few solid opportunities to level the scoreline. This included lethal shots by Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez that forced saves from Martin Dubravka. Nevertheless, Newcastle’s defense did a good job to stifle the potent champions during this timeframe.

Pep Guardiola’s club, however, finally found their equalizer in the 74th minute through a goal by Kevin De Bruyne. The superstar midfielder entered the fray as a second-half substitute after missing a majority of the season with an injury. The Belgian picked up possession in the middle of the pitch, dribbled forward, and essentially passed the ball into the back of the net. It was his first Premier League goal since April.

The visitors continued to push for a winner in the final moments of the match. While there were plenty of established superstars on the pitch, Oscar Bobb gave City the lead for good in added time. De Bruyne played in the youngster with a quality lofted ball behind the Newcastle defense. Bobb then controlled the pass nicely, shuffled the ball to his right foot, and sent a shot past Dubravka. It was the 20-year-old Norwegian’s first ever Premier League goal.

City’s dramatic victory puts them just two points behind Liverpool in the table. The two top teams also now have the same goal difference as well. The Reds are set to host their rivals in March in a mouthwatering fixture. Newcastle, however, will now have lick their wounds and make a late push to earn European qualification.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images