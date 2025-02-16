Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Premier League
Comentarios

Liverpool preparing $108 million bid’ for world-class player that Slot considers the ‘perfect’ signing

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Liverpool's potential record bid for Isak underscores their ambition to compete for major trophies.
© Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesLiverpool's potential record bid for Isak underscores their ambition to compete for major trophies.

Liverpool is reportedly preparing a massive $108 million bid for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, a move that would significantly reshape the Premier League’s transfer landscape. This ambitious pursuit comes amidst Liverpool’s successful season under manager Arne Slot, who has overseen impressive results without major new signings.

However, Liverpool’s ambition to compete at the highest level and challenge for major trophies has prompted them to target a world-class player to elevate the team’s offensive capabilities.

Isak’s impressive goal-scoring record at Newcastle has made him one of the most sought-after strikers in the Premier League. His 21 league goals last season and 17 goals already this term have attracted attention from several top clubs.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot reportedly views Isak as the ideal addition to complement his existing attacking players, bringing additional depth, versatility, and offensive strategies to the team. This significant investment aims to improve the team’s attack and potentially enhance their chances of winning major titles.

Competition for Isak’s signature and Howe’s praise

The pursuit of Isak is likely to involve competition from other major clubs, notably Arsenal, further driving up the potential transfer fee. Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, while acknowledging Isak’s exceptional talent and the comparisons with Erling Haaland, has expressed his strong desire to retain the player.

Advertisement

Howe highlighted Isak’s unique skill set, combining the pace and dribbling of a winger with the instincts and finishing ability of a striker, making him a truly unique and valuable player in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s reported willingness to pay a record-breaking fee for Isak underscores their ambition to challenge for major trophies. The potential acquisition of such a highly-rated striker would represent a significant statement of intent and reinforce the club’s determination to maintain its position among the Premier League’s elite.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

How to watch Liverpool vs Wolverhampton in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024-25 Premier League

How to watch Liverpool vs Wolverhampton in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024-25 Premier League

Find out how to watch Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton in the USA, including TV channel, live stream options, and kickoff details for the 2024-25 Premier League season.

Premier League stay or Saudi Pro League move? Saudi chief drops major hint about Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool

Premier League stay or Saudi Pro League move? Saudi chief drops major hint about Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool

The Saudi Pro League has long been interested in Mohamed Salah. However, a key Saudi soccer figure has now dropped a major bombshell about Salah’s potential move, adding even more intrigue to the situation.

Liverpool star nearly left Premier League to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League in January – It’s not Salah

Liverpool star nearly left Premier League to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League in January – It’s not Salah

Speculation over Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool continues to dominate headlines. However, it has now emerged that another key Liverpool forward was on the brink of making a blockbuster move to Saudi Arabia in January.

Pulisic to Liverpool? Milan aims to silence rumors with a strategic plan

Pulisic to Liverpool? Milan aims to silence rumors with a strategic plan

AC Milan is reportedly offering Pulisic a significantly improved contract, adding two years to his current deal and increasing his annual salary to €5 million. This financial commitment underscores Milan's desire to retain the American star and highlights his importance to the team.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo