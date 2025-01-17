Miguel Almiron appears to be nearing the end of his tenure at Newcastle United. Amid limited playing time with the Premier League side, his former club, Atlanta United, is reportedly eager to bring the Paraguayan forward back to Major League Soccer. A potential transfer could not only rejuvenate Almiron’s career but also help Newcastle navigate the constraints of the Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Newcastle has rebounded from a slow start to the 2024-25 Premier League season, climbing to fourth place after six consecutive wins. However, during this streak, Almiron’s role has diminished significantly, with the forward featuring in just two matches and accumulating a mere 29 minutes of playing time.

With his reduced impact, Atlanta United has initiated discussions to secure Almiron’s return. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Newcastle has verbally accepted an offer of $10 million plus add-ons. The MLS club is now focused on finalizing personal terms with the player.

Almiron’s contributions have waned this season compared to his previous form. Across all competitions, he has played just 410 minutes over 13 games—an average of 31 minutes per match. Should the deal be finalized, it would mark a return to Atlanta after five years in England.

During his previous stint with the MLS side, Almiron was instrumental in the team’s success, scoring 22 goals in 70 appearances and playing a pivotal role in their 2018 MLS Cup triumph.

Newcastle’s PSR challenges

Newcastle has consistently operated on the brink of breaching the Premier League’s PSR regulations in recent years. A recent example came this season when they balanced the books by selling Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest for €50 million while acquiring Greek goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos for €23 million. Despite this maneuver, Vlachodimos has played just 45 minutes in a single game, highlighting the financial pressures at the club.

Though Almiron’s potential transfer fee may not be substantial, combined with Newcastle’s strong league performance, it could provide much-needed relief in adhering to PSR requirements. This move would also minimize the need for other financially motivated decisions that could disrupt squad stability.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe recently addressed Almiron’s situation, emphasizing the forward’s professionalism and value to the team: “He’s been top class, as you know, his playing persona is his personality. He comes in every day and lives his life through the soccer club. I’ve got a player in the squad at the moment who is fit, available and wants to play so I have to use him for the best of Newcastle United until he’s not here.”

Howe also acknowledged the club’s financial realities under PSR and the implications of a potential transfer. “I think, it’s not ideal for anyone’s viewpoint. We don’t want to lose players but we know the reality of PSR,” Howe stated.