Liverpool visited Home Park for their FA Cup fourth-round clash against Plymouth Argyle, hoping to continue their dream season. However, in a thrilling encounter, the Reds were stunned by a 1-0 defeat, prompting fans to label it one of the biggest upsets in FA Cup history.

Fielding a rotated squad but still featuring key players like Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Federico Chiesa, Liverpool started strong. Yet, despite dominating possession, they only managed one shot on target in the first half and couldn’t break down Plymouth’s defense. The shocking moment came in the second half, when Plymouth capitalized on a mistake.

In the 56th minute, Darko Gyabi controlled the ball inside the box, and Harvey Elliott was adjudged to have handled it. Plymouth’s Ryan Hardie stepped up to convert the penalty, giving the home side the lead. Liverpool pushed for an equalizer, but Plymouth’s goalkeeper Conor Hazard was the hero of the match, pulling off a series of crucial saves, including a standout performance in stoppage time.

Plymouth Argyle, currently struggling near the bottom of the EFL Championship (England’s second division), handed Liverpool only their fourth defeat in 38 games this season. Despite excelling in the Premier League, Champions League, and reaching the final of the Carabao Cup, Liverpool’s dreams of a quadruple were dashed by this shock result.

FA Cup biggest upsets

While Liverpool’s defeat to Plymouth came as a surprise, it’s not the first time a Premier League giant has been knocked out by a lower-division side in the early stages of the FA Cup.

One of the most notable upsets occurred in January 2013, when Liverpool faced Oldham Athletic in the fourth round. Despite featuring stars like Luis Suarez, Daniel Sturridge, and Jordan Henderson, Liverpool were eliminated after a 3-2 defeat, with the League One side securing the win despite a poor run of form.

Another memorable FA Cup upsets