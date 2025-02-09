The Turkish Super Lig grabbed attention this weekend due to an unexpected turn of events. After Alvaro Morata, former AC Milan striker, converted a controversial penalty for Galatasaray, rivals Adana Demirspor walked off the pitch in protest, disagreeing with the referee’s decision.

With Galatasaray at the top of the table, they hosted Adana Demirspor, who were at the bottom of the league, aiming to maintain their position in the title race. The match started with high intensity, and in the 11th minute, the home side was awarded a penalty after Semih Guler tackled Dries Mertens in the box.

Upon reviewing the replay, no contact was visible, suggesting that the Belgian forward had exaggerated the challenge. However, referee Ozguhan Cakır and VAR official Jakob Alexander Sundberg did not overturn the decision, and Morata stepped up to score, netting his first league goal for the club.

Despite the controversial decision, Adana Demirspor continued to play. But after 30 minutes, Adana coach Mustafa Alper Avcı decided to withdraw his team, leaving the pitch in protest.

“Our reaction is not against Galatasaray, but against the refereeing system,” Metin Korkmaz, executive of Adana Demirspor, explained. With the away team leaving the field, the final decision on the match result will fall to the Turkish Football Federation’s disciplinary bodies, though an initial ruling would likely result in a 3-0 loss for Adana Demirspor.

Heated responses on social media

The fallout from the incident didn’t stop on the pitch. On social media, the Galatasaray English account posted: “Opposition Adana Demirspor (currently at the bottom of the table with 5 points and a -31 goal difference) opts to withdraw from the match,” delivering a mocking response to their rival.

However, the fiercest reaction came from Fenerbahce, Galatasaray’s title rival, currently sitting in second place. The club’s official X account posted a scathing message condemning the situation and the broader implications for the league.

“Your unethical contracts, black market ticket sales, and illegal betting advertisements are undermining our state and the Turkish Soccer Federation. With your controlled media affiliates and insincere statements, you continue to deceive the public. With players who have been misleading for years, keep deceiving the referees and football fans!” the Fenerbahce statement read.

“Thanks to you, neither trust nor justice remains! But, as always, you are the most innocent and the most victimized! Congratulations, look at what you’ve done to Turkish soccer!” the statement concluded.