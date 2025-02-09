Neymar, a global soccer icon, has seen his unique penalty-taking style banned by FIFA, highlighting the governing body’s efforts to regulate what it considers unsporting behavior. The Brazilian superstar, known for his exceptional talent and showmanship, honed his distinctive penalty technique during his time with Santos, achieving an impressive success rate.

Neymar’s penalty approach was both innovative and highly effective. His run-up involved a deliberate pause just before contact with the ball, a feint that consistently deceived goalkeepers.

By pausing, Neymar would induce the goalkeeper to commit to one side, allowing him to easily slot the ball into the opposite corner. While not employed in every penalty attempt, videos captured this technique at least five times.

Transfermarkt records show an impressive 11 out of 14 successful penalties for Santos using this method. This approach demonstrated his psychological understanding of the game, his technical ability and his mastery of the art of deception, making it a highly effective tool in his penalty-taking arsenal.

FIFA’s intervention and the rule change

However, this inventive approach proved too effective. FIFA intervened, classifying Neymar’s feint as an infringement of Law 14, deeming it an act of unsporting behavior worthy of a caution.

This decision forced Neymar to adjust his penalty-taking style, highlighting FIFA’s commitment to maintaining a level playing field and preventing techniques that they deem to provide an unfair advantage. The move highlights a conflict between creative skill and adherence to strict rules, a long-standing dynamic in the world of soccer.

Despite the ban on his innovative technique, Neymar boasts a remarkable career penalty record. He has scored an impressive 87 penalties, showcasing his consistent ability from the spot. While his unique approach is no longer permitted, his overall penalty success rate underscores his skill and confidence when facing pressure situations.