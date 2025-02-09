Chelsea is reportedly considering a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher during the summer transfer window. This follows a relatively quiet winter window for Chelsea, which focused on loan moves and player sales rather than acquisitions.

According to SportBible, The Blues’ manager, Enzo Maresca, appears poised to make significant changes in the summer, and Kelleher has emerged as a potential target to address Chelsea’s ongoing goalkeeping issues.

Kelleher’s impressive performances for Liverpool, particularly in the Carabao Cup, have not gone unnoticed. However, Liverpool‘s acquisition of Giorgi Mamardashvil and his impending return from loan significantly reduces Kelleher’s prospects of securing a regular starting position.

Kelleher himself has publicly expressed his desire to move to a club where he can establish himself as the undisputed number one goalkeeper, confirming his intention to leave Anfield in pursuit of regular playing time.

Chelsea’s goalkeeping situation has been less than ideal this season, with neither Robert Sanchez nor Filip Jorgensen consistently impressing. Kelleher’s proven ability and his stated ambition to secure a starting role make him an attractive option for the Blues. His performances in various competitions for Liverpool demonstrate his readiness to play at the highest level, making him a potentially suitable solution to Chelsea’s goalkeeping woes.

A summer transfer on the horizon?

The convergence of Kelleher’s desire for regular playing time, Liverpool’s decision to pursue other goalkeeping options, and Chelsea’s need for a reliable goalkeeper suggests a strong possibility of a transfer in the summer.

While no official bid has been made public, reports suggest that Chelsea is seriously considering making a move for the 26-year-old Irishman, potentially resolving a key area of concern within their squad and adding experience and reliability to the goalkeeping position at Stamford Bridge. The coming months will likely reveal whether this potential transfer materializes.