Liverpool and Newcastle are reportedly eyeing a potential move for West Ham star Jarrod Bowen. The winger is off to a fantastic start with the Hammers so far during the current campaign. Bowen is currently third in the Premier League with five goals in seven matches.

West Ham wants to keep hold of their star, but contract negotiations have stalled. According to talkSPORT, an agreement between Bowen and the east London side is not exactly close. The 26-year-old England international previously joined the Hammers from Hull City in 2020. He is currently still on that initial contract. The deal expires in June 2025.

Newcastle, Liverpool target Jarrod Bowen for different reasons

Liverpool is monitoring Bowen as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian forward has heavy links with a move to Saudi Arabia. Al-Ittihad was previously rumored to have offered the Reds a massive transfer fee to grab Salah. Nevertheless, Jurgen Klopp’s club resisted the urge to sell his star.

However, the Saudis will come calling again during the January transfer period. Both Bowen and Salah typically play the same position on the right flank of attack.

According to the aforementioned news outlet, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is also an admirer of Bowen. Miguel Almiron usually plays on the right wing. However, the West Ham attacker would be widely seen as somewhat of an upgrade on the Paraguay international. Potentially targeting Bowen would also give the club more depth in the position.

15 West Ham players make more money than Bowen

West Ham will likely continue negotiations with Bowen for the time being. The star is, however, certainly due for an increase in wages. Despite being one of the club’s top performers, Bowen is currently nowhere near the highest-paid player. Fifteen teammates reportedly make more in weekly wages than the English winger.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images