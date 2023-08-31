Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad is set to test Liverpool’s willingness to hold on to star winger Mohamed Salah. The Tigers have previously shown interest in signing the Egyptian. However, it has yet to submit a formal bid. This, however, could change in the coming days.

Mail Sport is claiming that the Saudi side is preparing a bid worth around $150 million for Salah. Sky Sports also reports that the official offer could be up to $190 million with add-ons included. Liverpool has been adamant that their star player is not currently for sale. Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp reiterated these feelings during a recent press conference. The German manager claimed that Salah was “100%” committed to the Merseyside club and that they have not received an offer yet.

Reds coach remains calm on Salah situation

“There’s nothing to talk about from our point of view. We don’t have an offer,” proclaimed Klopp. “Mo Salah is a Liverpool player. There’s nothing there. Obviously, if there would be [an offer] the answer would be no. That’s it.”

The manager was then asked directly by a reporter about the possibility of an incoming offer before the transfer deadline day. “I think about a problem when I have it, but there’s absolutely nothing at the moment,” confirmed the coach.

Salah supposedly open to Al-Ittihad move

Nevertheless, Mail Sport also reports that Salah has given Al-Ittihad positive feedback regarding a potential move. Team officials from the Middle Eastern side even traveled to Europe on Tuesday to set up a base for the remainder of the transfer market.

The Premier League’s window is set to close on Friday, September 1st. This would make it difficult for Liverpool to find a replacement, should Salah move on. Saudi’s Pro League, however, has an extended transfer period. The Middle Eastern division’s transfer window does not close until September 7th.

Saudi sides have already done significant business with the Reds so far this summer. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho both departed the Premier League club for the Middle East. Roberto Firmino also joined Al-Ahli as a free agent after his Liverpool contract expired as well.

Salah previously signed a new three-year contract extension with Liverpool last summer. This means that the 31-year-old winger currently has two more years remaining on the deal. The Egyptian is the highest-paid player in Liverpool history, raking in around $441,000 each week.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images