Liverpool are reportedly targeting Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen as they prepare for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

With the Reds currently in the United States for their preseason tour, new manager Arne Slot is using this time to evaluate his squad and identify key areas needing reinforcement.

The potential acquisition of Malen, a former Arsenal youth player, highlights their strategy to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

The 45-year-old Dutch manager who previously led Feyenoord, took over from Jurgen Klopp at the end of last season.

Slot’s arrival marks a new chapter for Liverpool; he is keen to assess his squad’s strengths and weaknesses during their preseason tour in the US. Despite the departures of Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, and Adrian, the Reds have yet to make any new signings in the current transfer window.

However, they will likely be active before the transfer deadline on September 2, with Malen emerging as a prime target.

Liverpool Echo say that the Reds have reignited their interest in Donyell Malen following his return from Euro 2024 with the Netherlands. The Anfield side had previously inquired about the 25-year-old’s availability, but they paused their pursuit until the conclusion of the European Championship.

Now, with the tournament over, they are preparing an official bid for Malen’s services.

But CaughtOffside also suggests that Slot may face stiff competition for Malen’s signature, particularly from Arsenal. The Gunners are reportedly interested in re-signing the Dutch striker, who came through their youth ranks before transferring to PSV in 2018.

Both Premier League clubs are contemplating triggering Malen’s $51 million release clause, which could lead to a potentially fierce bidding war.

How has Malen fared with Borussia Dortmund?

Despite Liverpool being the frontrunners to sign Malen, reports indicate that the Dutch international would prefer a move back to London if both Liverpool and Arsenal make offers.

Malen’s contract with Borussia Dortmund runs until the summer of 2026; the German club is not actively seeking to offload him this transfer window. However, meeting his release clause could see Dortmund part with the player.

The 25-year-old had a productive season with Die Borussen; featuring in 27 Bundesliga matches, scoring 13 goals, and providing one assist. He was also instrumental in their Champions League campaign, helping the team reach the final.

Additionally, he contributed two goals in four matches for the Netherlands during the European Championship, showcasing his international pedigree.

Arne Slot is looking to strengthen his Liverpool side.

Who does Malen prefer to join?

Dortmund signed Malen from PSV in 2021 for around $38 million; meeting his $51 million release clause would allow them to recoup most of their initial investment. Liverpool, who view Malen as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, are keen to strengthen their attacking options. The Dutch forward’s versatility across the forward line makes him an attractive option for Liverpool’s tactical setup.

However, Liverpool must navigate the complexities of competing with a domestic rival. Arsenal, having already expressed interest, may leverage Malen’s preference for a return to London to their advantage.

The Gunners see him as a valuable addition to their squad, especially given his previous ties to the club and his admiration for Arsenal legends like Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry.

