Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United are ready to engage in direct talks involving a possible player swap deal. According to Bild reporter Christian Falk, the potential agreement would involve Jadon Sancho and Donyell Malen. Player trades rarely happen in European soccer, but this particular deal would make sense.

Sancho has been locked out of the United team since early September. The English winger claimed that he was a scapegoat for the club’s early season struggles following a loss to Arsenal. Manager Erik ten Hag has since opted to banish the youngster from his matchday squad.

The Dutch coach has been open to reintroducing Sancho back into the first team if the player apologizes for his previous comments. Sancho, however, has resisted the move. The standoff between the two continues.

Sancho has been a bust since his huge move back to England

United previously purchased Sancho from Dortmund for around $100 million in the summer of 2021. At the time, pundits praised the move. The England international was one of the top young talents in the world. Nevertheless, the move has been a bust so far for both the player and United.

Sancho has recorded just 12 goals and six assists in 82 total appearances for the Red Devils. This means that the winger has directly contributed to a United goal about once every four-and-a-half matches. However, during his time at Dortmund, Sancho produced drastically different results. The playmaker had either a goal or assist for the German giants just over once a game in four seasons with the Bundesliga side.

There is no secret that the Red Devils are willing to sell Sancho in the January transfer market. After all, it has not clicked for the player in England. Dortmund, on the other hand, hopes its former star can recreate his magic back in Germany.

Donyell Malen is a sensible swap target for Manchester United, even if it comes at a net loss with Sancho leaving.

Dortmund names Malen in player swap with United

United’s interest in Malen also makes sense as well. The Netherlands international has admirers across Europe. He would fit in with just about any top team. The 24-year-old versatile forward can play across any of the front three positions. Malen has racked up five goals and two assists in all competitions so far this season.

Ten Hag is also familiar with the Dutch forward. Malen previously played for PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands when the manager was at the helm of Ajax. Malen helped his club top Ten Hag’s Ajax for the Dutch title in the coach’s first season with the team. The two also obviously hail from the same nation as well.

The aforementioned report out of Germany claims that Dortmund is willing to sell Malen to United, or any other club, for around $32 million. However, the German team would also be open to swapping the Dutchman for Sancho as well. This valuation would be just a fraction of what the Red Devils previously paid Dortmund to grab Sancho just two years ago.

