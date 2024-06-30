Newcastle recently found themselves embroiled in intense negotiations with Liverpool over the potential transfer of their star winger, Anthony Gordon.

The deal, however, faced a significant hurdle as talks between the two clubs broke down. The potential swap deal involved Gordon moving to Liverpool, while 21-year-old defender Jarell Quansah would head to Newcastle.

This development comes amid rumors suggesting Liverpool had identified Gordon as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian has long been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

The 23-year-old Gordon began his journey at Liverpool’s youth academy before moving to Everton at the age of 11. At Everton, he made 78 senior appearances over six years, establishing himself as a promising young talent. In January 2023, he completed a $57 million switch to Newcastle.

Under the guidance of manager Eddie Howe, Gordon has flourished, becoming a pivotal player for the Magpies.

He had a stellar performance in the 2023-24 season, netting 12 goals with 11 assists in 48 total appearances. This earned him the title of Newcastle’s Player of the Year.

Gordon has had a frustrating UEFA Euro 2024 so far. Gordon has had a frustrating UEFA Euro 2024 so far.

Financial pressure on Newcastle

Newcastle’s willingness to sell Gordon stems from their need to comply with financial regulations.

The club is under pressure to offload at least one high-profile player before the June 30 deadline to avoid breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. This financial strain has made Gordon a prime candidate for a potential transfer, despite his importance to the team.

But, the proposed swap deal between Newcastle and Liverpool fell through. This happened primarily because Liverpool was reluctant to part ways with Jarell Quansah, one of their brightest young prospects.

Liverpool’s management, now under new head coach Arne Slot, felt that they already had sufficient depth in wide areas and were unwilling to lose Quansah. Additionally, Liverpool’s scouting and analytical departments highly rate Gordon, believing in his potential to reach the pinnacle of the game.

Apart from Liverpool, the English winger has attracted interest from other top clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain. The French champions, through their footballing chief Luis Campos, have shown a strong interest in Gordon, considering him a significant talent. This multi-club interest highlights Gordon’s rising stock in European football.

Keeping options open

Now the Magpies are caught in a delicate balancing act. While they aim to build a competitive team around their star players, financial constraints force them to consider selling key talents.

The futures of other star players, such as Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes, also hang in the balance. Isak, admired by Chelsea and Arsenal, is currently in talks for a contract extension.

Meanwhile, Guimaraes’ previously available $127 million release clause has expired, complicating potential transfers.

Amid the transfer speculation, Gordon, who is currently in Germany with Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024, has kept his options open. He has expressed respect for Newcastle and their manager, Eddie Howe, but has not committed to a definitive decision about his future.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Sportsphoto