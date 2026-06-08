‘This was a different situation from 2021’: Denmark’s Christian Eriksen issues positive update after collapse

Christian Eriksen sent shockwaves through the soccer world on Sunday when he collapsed on the pitch during the international friendly between Denmark and Ukraine in Odense. Following the frightening episode, the midfielder has issued a reassuring update on his condition, stating that “this was a different situation from 2021,” the year of his original cardiac arrest.

The sight of Eriksen falling to the ground while clutching his chest drew immediate and unavoidable comparisons to the harrowing moment five years ago when he suffered a heart attack during Denmark’s opening game of the European Championship against Finland. This time, however, Eriksen was able to get back to his feet within minutes of the episode and walk off the field under his own power before being taken to Odense University Hospital for evaluation with his family by his side.

The day after the incident, Eriksen broke his silence with a post on Instagram: “I want to let everyone know that I am doing well and that I am home with my family. As you can probably imagine, receiving a shock from my ICD has had a major impact on both me and my family, but I want to reassure everyone that this was a different situation from what happened in 2021. I am feeling good, and my recovery has already started.“

Beyond expressing gratitude to supporters and medical personnel, Eriksen paid particular tribute to the medical team responsible for his ongoing care, and specifically to his Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator. The device, which monitors the heart’s rhythm and automatically delivers an electrical shock when a dangerous arrhythmia is detected, Eriksen noted, “did exactly what it was designed to do: protect me when I needed it.”

Now back home with his family, the Danish captain offered a glimpse of his immediate plans while deliberately sidestepping the question of his professional future. “For now, my focus is on recovering, spending time with my family, going on vacation, and playing football with my children,” the message concluded.

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With Denmark having already completed their international window, first with the June 3 friendly against DR Congo in which Eriksen played 73 minutes, and then the Ukraine match which was ultimately abandoned, the Danish captain has no further international commitments on the calendar. With Denmark absent from the World Cup, Eriksen will now have the time to rest, recover and reflect.

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Denmark’s statement

In the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s collapse, the Danish Football Federation released a statement from national team doctor Morten Boesen, confirming that the pacemaker had responded swiftly and that Eriksen regained consciousness very quickly. A detailed diagnosis of what triggered the episode has not yet been made public.

The most recent update from Dr. Boesen was issued before Eriksen was discharged from the hospital. “I spoke with Christian this morning, and he is doing well. He is with his family and in good spirits. We are taking good care of the players and staff and remain in regular contact with them,” the statement read.