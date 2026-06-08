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Jürgen Klopp’s agent rules out Al Ittihad move from Red Bull group: ‘It’s all annoying and nonsense’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Jurgen Klopp Global Director of Football for the Red Bull Group.
© Ricardo Moreira/Getty ImagesJurgen Klopp Global Director of Football for the Red Bull Group.

Following a legendary tenure at Liverpool, Jürgen Klopp decided to step aside and take on a completely different role. With his move to the Red Bull group, he became the Global Head of Soccer, moving away from the head coach position. Although he is under a long-term contract, he has been linked with a move to Al Ittihad in the summer of 2026. In response, his agent, Marc Kosicke, has firmly denied those claims.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, via X, formerly Twitter, Al Ittihad approached Klopp and his agent, Marc Kosicke, to establish contact. With this move, the Saudi side hoped to convince him to take on the Technical Director role and oversee transfers and sporting matters. Far from opposing the move, he reportedly made it a condition that he would only join after the start of the season. However, his agent has denied those rumors.

“It’s annoying! Jürgen Klopp is happy in his role at Red Bull and has no ambitions to work as a coach at a club, Marc Kosicke said, via Süddeutsche Zeitung. With these statements, the German coach will remain at Red Bull group, as he boldly affirms that he does not miss the day-to-day task of coaching a team. Moreover, he remains a key asset in the sportive project at Red Bull, emerging as cornerstone of all the decisions.

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Although Klopp appears determined to remain with the Red Bull group, Kosicke revealed that an offer to manage Germany could make him change his mind. He feels a sense of obligation that he couldn’t always say no to the job,” he said, as per The Sun. However, Julian Nagelsmann currently holds that position and is under contract until after UEFA Euro 2028. Therefore, Jürgen could remain in his current role.

Global Head of Soccer Jürgen Klopp looks on during his presentation.

Global Head of Soccer Jürgen Klopp looks on during his presentation.

Jürgen Klopp’s Germany hopes may hinge on 2026 World Cup

Julian Nagelsmann has remained Germany’s head coach since 2023, building a solid sporting project. Despite this, he has yet to win a trophy with the national team. With the 2026 World Cup just days away, they are aiming to be among the main contenders after several years, fighting to win the title once again. Depending on their performance, Jürgen Klopp’s future with the national team could be determined.

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In the event that they are eliminated in the group stage or fail to reach the latter stages, Nagelsmann could be dismissed from his position. In that scenario, Klopp could emerge as a clear candidate, having already revealed his desire to take on the role at some point. However, a strong performance from Germany could delay that decision until after UEFA Euro 2028, when Julian’s contract expires and Jürgen could potentially succeed him.

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