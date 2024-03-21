Liverpool will return to the United States for preseason play after a five-year hiatus, and you can purchase tickets to that US tour. For the first time since 2019, the Reds will be returning to the United States this year after visiting Asia for two consecutive summers.

Jurgen Klopp said that this season will be his last at Anfield. So naturally, the Anfield side will have a new manager to supervise preseason preparations.

There will probably be a slew of Liverpool players who are running behind schedule in preseason due to the summer tournaments. The United States trip occurs a little more than two weeks before the start of the Premier League season, which begins on August 17. After that, the new season begins.

Tickets to Liverpool and its US tour

Official tickets will shortly be available via Ticketmaster and Liverpool. However, these three games are now available via Vivid Seats. With the promo code SOCCER20, World Soccer Talk is giving new customers $20 off their first Vivid Seats purchase. This offer is only available to new customers. Your total ticket purchase must exceed $200.

Arsenal vs Liverpool – July 31, 7 PM – Philadelphia, PA: Tickets.

Manchester United vs Liverpool – August 3, 7:30 PM – Columbia, SC: Tickets.

On July 31, the Reds will face Arsenal in the opening match. Lincoln Financial Field is in Philadelphia and will serve as the site. The stadium has hosted several significant soccer matches, despite Liverpool’s lack of experience playing there.

The Philadelphia Eagles play their home games in the stadium. Lincoln Financial Field is a premier soccer venue, having hosted the Gold Cup, friendly matches, and the 2026 World Cup.

On August 3, the team will face Manchester United in their next match. Then, the first-ever professional soccer match will be held at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. The South Carolina Gamecocks play their Southeastern Conference football home games here.

There won’t be quite so much intensity during the friendly versus Manchester United. However, the stadium, which can house around 80,000 people, is perfect for soccer.

What Liverpool said about games

Besides the two matches, Liverpool may decide to add other games. It is common for American teams to schedule three or even four casual matches.

In 2019, Jurgen Klopp’s squad competed in a total of three clashes. Among the places they visited were Boston, New York City and Indiana. On the club’s official website, Liverpool commercial director Ben Latty made the following statement:

“Pre-season tours always present exceptional opportunities for our supporters, the team and our official partners to engage in memorable experiences within a key focus market for the club.

“We know millions of super-passionate American fans love this club and what we stand for, a fact underlined when our televised game with Arsenal in December became the most-watched Premier League game in US history.

“The USA is an important market for the club and our partners; with 67 official supporters clubs, international academies across 12 states, and the USA being the number one international market for our merchandising business.

“We eagerly await the opportunity to bring the club closer to the fans and look forward to playing in these iconic venues.”

PHOTOS: IMAGO