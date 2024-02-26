Liverpool is making its return stateside with a tour of the USA in the summer of 2024. Currently, Liverpool has two games scheduled against familiar foes. However, the Reds are making appearances at two massive stadiums that it has never played at. The first opponent is Arsenal, with the two Premier League contenders battling in Philadelphia. Then, Liverpool travels south to Columbia, SC, to play Manchester United.

Traditionally, summer friendlies happen in early to mid-July. That ensures clubs have ample time to get their players to maximum fitness after time away. However, the summer of 2024 will be busy for most of Liverpool’s squad. The Copa America and European Championships occupy most players’ time in June and July. However, many of the club’s top players will be in action in Philadelphia and Columbia when Liverpool comes to the United States this summer. Now, you can purchase tickets to watch the Reds in action.

Liverpool vs Arsenal – July 31, 7 PM – Philadelphia, PA – Tickets.

Liverpool vs. Manchester United – August 3, 7:30 p.m. – Columbia, SC – Tickets.

In Philadelphia, the host venue is Lincoln Financial Field. Even though Liverpool has never played at the home of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, the stadium is not new to hosting major soccer games. With a resume that includes the Gold Cup, friendlies and the upcoming 2026 World Cup, Lincoln Financial Field is a top spot for soccer.

Then, Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, is making its debut for hosting top-level soccer. This is the home of the University of South Carolina football team in the SEC. While the atmosphere for the friendly against Manchester United will not have that level of energy, the stadium that can hold around 80,000 will be a great spot for soccer.

Liverpool tour part of busy soccer scene in USA for 2024

There is a chance Liverpool will add other games outside of the two fixtures from the Premier League. Oftentimes, teams playing friendlies in the United States organize three or even four friendlies. In fact, the last time Liverpool played in the United States was 2019. That year, Jurgen Klopp’s side played three games. That featured stops in Indiana, New York City and Boston.

Yet, whether or not Liverpool adds games to its schedule, fans in the United States will have plenty of options when it comes to attending games. The Copa America is coming to the United States for the second time when 16 teams participate. That is the most in the history of Copa America, and that means 32 games are happening in the United States. Neither Williams-Brice Stadium nor Lincoln Financial Field are hosting games in the Copa America. That means fans from different areas have the chance to see games in person.

In terms of club friendlies, Arsenal and Manchester United are two teams coming to the United States. Also from the Premier League are Chelsea, Manchester City and Aston Villa, which have each announced plans for friendlies in the United States this summer.

As more clubs announce their friendlies, check the list of friendlies in the United States this summer for more information.

PHOTOS: IMAGO