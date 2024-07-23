Liverpool is one of a host of clubs coming to the USA to play friendlies this summer, but its squad is not at its peak. A busy 2023/24 season, coupled with a pair of international tournaments this summer, depleted the squad. Therefore, many of the top players will not feature for the Reds when they play stateside. However, there will be several star players.

Players like Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Darwin Núñez and Luis Diaz are not featuring. Alexander-Arnold and Diaz both reached the finals of major international competitions. That game load would be risky on their bodies, so Liverpool is affording them more time away from the field. Likewise, van Dijk and Núñez were semifinalists at the European Championship and Copa America, respectively. They will have more time away to ensure they are fully fit for the upcoming season.

Alisson, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota are also names omitted from Arne Slot’s squad. Therefore, he is without a full starting XI that would be a formidable team to coach.

Liverpool squad for summer friendlies in USA

With so many notable names out, fans may lose interest. Fear not, as the Liverpool squad still features several great names that are worth a watch. Leading that list is Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian remains one of the best players in the Premier League, and he will lead Liverpool while in the United States. Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and the return of Stefan Bajcetic should all provide entertainment for those showing out at games.

Goalkeepers

Kelleher, Jaros, Pitaluga, Davies

Defenders

Quansah, Van den Berg, Phillips, Nallo, Robertson, Bradley, Tsimikas, Chambers, Beck

Midfielders

Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Elliott, Bajcetic, McConnell, Morton, Stephenson, Nyoni

Forwards

Salah, Carvalho, Doak, Gordon, Koumas, Blair

Liverpool schedule of preseason contests

While here, he will coach his new crop of players against familiar foes. Liverpool is playing three games across the country, and two of those are against Premier League rivals. Yet, the first contest comes on Friday, July 26. Liverpool faces Spanish side Real Betis at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Betis also played in the United States as part of LaLiga plans last summer. This is only the third meeting between the two, and the first since 2005.

The other two friendlies are by far more intriguing for the majority of American supporters. On Wednesday, July 31, the Reds go to the other side of Pennsylvania to play Arsenal at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. These sides were the biggest challengers to Manchester City last season, even if Pep Guardiola’s side, even though Liverpool tapered off toward the end of the season.

Finally, Liverpool concludes its stay in the United States in Columbia, SC. Williams-Brice Stadium on the campus of the University of South Carolina is hosting a matchup between Liverpool and Manchester United. This historic derby has produced great games in recent seasons, and this is a rare instance of a major soccer game in South Carolina.

Tickets to each of the three games are still available.

PHOTO: IMAGO