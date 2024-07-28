Manchester United’s pursuit of top-tier defensive talent has put them in a familiar position, having to contend with paying higher transfer fees and wages.

Their fans often argue that when United come calling, clubs often inflate player valuations significantly. The recent pursuit of Lille’s Leny Yoro and the ongoing saga involving Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt highlight this phenomenon.

United recently secured a deal for Leny Yoro from Lille, paying a fee that could rise to over $77 million.

This high valuation for an 18-year-old with only a year of senior experience reflects what the English giants must pay to fend off competition from other top clubs.

Real Madrid, who reportedly wanted Yoro as well, were unwilling to match United’s offer; allowing the Red Devils to swoop in and secure the young talent.

This move was essential for the Old Trafford side, as it prevented Yoro from signing a pre-contract with Madrid in January; showcasing the lengths the club must go to secure their targets.

The focus now shifts to Matthijs de Ligt, the 24-year-old Dutch center-back currently at Bayern Munich. De Ligt’s desire to leave Bayern has attracted interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid. United, eager to reunite him with Erik ten Hag, have reportedly agreed on personal terms with the player.

However, they have yet to meet the Bavarians’ $54 million valuation. United’s initial offers of $32 million have been rejected; echoing their earlier lowball approach for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, which strained relations between the clubs.

Real Madrid plot revenge for Yoro?

Real Madrid, having missed out on Yoro, see De Ligt as an ideal candidate to strengthen their ageing defense.

Los Blancos are prepared to offer $42 million for De Ligt, a figure below Bayern’s asking price but still competitive.

With Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba both over 30 and Eder Militao recovering from a long-term injury, Madrid are keen to add a high-profile defender to their ranks.

As a result, the Whites might make a move for a central defender this summer. They seem to have a prominent figure in mind.

Manchester United and Matthijs de Ligt of Bayern Munich have already verbally agreed upon personal conditions. They are already acquainted with Rafaela Pimenta, who is his agent.

$43 million bid ready

However, according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, United would never agree to pay the amount Bayern are demanding.

Thus, Spanish news outlets have reported that Los Blancos are trying to cash in on De Ligt’s desire to leave Bayern Munich, as per Football 365. Rumor has it that he would be a great addition to the center defense position.

Word on the street is that the Red Devils can’t afford to sign the Dutchman until they release a few players.

Real Madrid may take advantage of a new chance that has opened itself. In light of recent Spanish news,

Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly has $42 million to spend on the Dutch international. At this point, it’s a little more than what the Reds have provided.

Real Madrid, having missed out on Yoro, see De Ligt as an ideal candidate to strengthen their aging defense. Los Blancos are prepared to offer $42 million for De Ligt, a figure below Bayern's asking price but still competitive.

With Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba both over 30 and Eder Militao recovering from a long-term injury, Madrid are keen to add a high-profile defender to their ranks.

As a result, the Whites might make a move for a central defender this summer. Actually, it seems like they have a prominent figure in mind. Manchester United and Matthijs de Ligt of Bayern Munich have already verbally agreed upon personal conditions. They are already acquainted with Rafaela Pimenta, who is his agent.

$43 million bid ready

However according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, United would never agree to pay the amount Bayern are demanding. Thus, Spanish news outlets have reported that Los Blancos are trying to cash in on De Ligt's desire to leave Bayern Munich, as per Football 365. Rumor has it that he would be a great addition to the center defense position.

Word on the street is that the Red Devils can't afford to sign the Dutchman until they release a few players. Real Madrid may take advantage of a new chance that has opened itself. In light of recent Spanish news, Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly has $42 million to spend on the Dutch international. At this point, it's a little more than what the Reds have provided.

