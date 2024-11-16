Real Madrid finds itself in uncharted territory this season, with Carlo Ancelotti‘s position under scrutiny for the first time in years. Despite a resounding 4-0 victory over Osasuna in La Liga, lingering doubts remain over the Italian’s ability to steer the team back to consistent success. The next big test? A pivotal Champions League clash against Liverpool at Anfield, a game that could determine whether Ancelotti keeps his job.

Behind the scenes, the club’s hierarchy is reportedly exploring contingency plans should Ancelotti’s tenure come to an abrupt end. The identity of a possible interim coach remains shrouded in mystery, but Real Madrid’s contingency planning reveals a calculated approach to safeguarding their season. The current campaign has been anything but smooth for the Spanish giants. Back-to-back defeats against Barcelona and Milan marked a low point, leaving fans and pundits questioning the team’s direction under Ancelotti. Although a dominant win over Osasuna offered a glimmer of hope, the club’s leadership is wary of further setbacks.

According to Diario AS, the 65-year-old’s fate could hinge on the upcoming Liverpool match. Failure to deliver a strong performance in this critical encounter may force Los Blancos to act decisively, potentially ending the Italian’s second stint at the club.

Adding to the club’s woes is a growing injury list. Dani Carvajal and Thibaut Courtois, key pillars of the defense, have been sidelined, leaving gaps in Madrid’s lineup. Meanwhile, new additions like Kylian Mbappe have yet to integrate seamlessly into the squad. The French star, expected to revolutionize Madrid’s attack, is reportedly struggling with the demands of playing as a central striker, adding to the team’s inconsistent performances.

The club’s struggles are not limited to the coaching staff. Despite their second-place standing in La Liga, they trail Barcelona by a daunting 11-point gap. Defensively, the team has faltered, with Aurelien Tchouameni struggling to anchor the midfield effectively. With injuries mounting and high-profile players like Mbappe facing adaptation challenges, the road ahead is fraught with difficulty.

Interim solution? Santiago Solari looms

Should Real Madrid decide to part ways with Ancelotti mid-season, a familiar face could step in as an interim solution. Santiago Solari, the club’s current sporting director, is well-positioned to take the reins temporarily, the report adds. Solari previously served as caretaker manager from October 2018 to March 2019, guiding Madrid to a Club World Cup victory before eventually making way for Zinedine Zidane.

His deep connection with the club and his ability to stabilize the team during turbulent times make him a natural choice for a transitional role. As Diario AS reports, the 48-year-old is viewed as the ideal candidate to bridge the gap until the end of the season, when Madrid might secure a long-term replacement.

Could Xabi Alonso be Madrid’s future?

While Solari offers a short-term solution, the club’s long-term vision appears centered on Xabi Alonso, a former Real Madrid midfielder who has impressed as manager of Bayer Leverkusen. Alonso, renowned for his tactical acumen and connection to the club, is seen as the frontrunner to take over the team in 2025. However, his commitment to Bayer Leverkusen until the end of the current season means Madrid would need to wait for his arrival.

Ancelotti’s dismissal, if it occurs, would thus set off a chain of events leading to Solari’s interim tenure before Alonso potentially takes charge. Madrid’s leadership seems intent on ensuring a seamless transition, even amidst the uncertainty of Ancelotti’s future.