Carlo Ancelotti reveals the only requirement for Neymar to make Brazil’s final 2026 World Cup roster: ‘It depends on him, not on me’

Carlo Ancelotti’s first major 2026 World Cup decision as Brazil manager is already dominating headlines, and Neymar remains at the center of the storm. With the Santos star included in the preliminary squad, speculation continues to grow over whether the veteran forward will make the final 26-man roster for the tournament.

The uncertainty has created intense debate across Brazil, especially because Neymar remains one of the most influential figures in the national team setup. While supporters continue to dream of one final World Cup run, Ancelotti has now made it clear that only one factor will determine the player’s fate.

The countdown toward the Selecao’s final squad announcement has placed enormous pressure on Neymar. The forward has entered what many inside Brazilian soccer consider the most important stretch of his comeback since returning to Santos.

The timing is significant because Ancelotti is scheduled to reveal his final squad in Rio de Janeiro shortly after the Peixe completes two crucial domestic fixtures. Those matches could heavily influence the manager’s final thinking before Brazil begins preparations for the 2026 World Cup. In the meantime, Neymar has already shown flashes of his old brilliance during recent weeks.

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Since returning from injury setbacks, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward has contributed six goals and three assists in 13 matches during 2026. That return has reignited hope among supporters who still view him as the player capable of inspiring Brazil toward a sixth World Cup crown. However, questions surrounding his readiness have never fully disappeared.

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The one condition Neymar must satisfy

Ancelotti addressed the issue on Tuesday directly while speaking to Reuters, admitting that Neymar’s situation represents one of the toughest decisions facing the coaching staff. However, the former Real Madrid coach insisted that emotions alone will not influence his decision in another interview. On Thursday, the Brazil manager admitted that the forward’s physical condition is the single decisive factor in whether he reaches the final World Cup squad.

“The call-up of Neymar depends only on him. It depends on what the player demonstrates on the field,” he stated in comments reported by The Guardian. The veteran coach then delivered the clearest explanation yet about how Neymar is being assessed internally.

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“This is a very clear criterion, and it does not apply only to Neymar. With most players, you have to evaluate talent and physical condition. With Neymar, we only need to evaluate physical condition, because his talent is indisputable. It depends on him, not on me”, Ancelotti said.

Those comments immediately intensified attention around Neymar’s performances for Santos. Every appearance now carries enormous weight as Brazil’s coaching staff studies whether the 34-year-old can physically cope with the demands of another major tournament.

Brazil balancing romance and reality amid Neymar’s fitness woes

The debate surrounding the 34-year-old’s fitness reflects a larger dilemma inside the Brazil camp. On one side stands the emotional appeal of giving the nation’s all-time leading scorer another chance on soccer’s biggest stage. Moreover, on the other side lies the reality of recent injury struggles.

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Neymar isn’t the same he used to be after many injuries

Neymar has endured multiple physical setbacks over the last two years, including serious knee ligament damage suffered during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in 2023. According to Transfermarkt, the Santos captain suffered three separate hamstring injuries in a row during 2025, forcing him to miss 85 days of action and a total of 14 games.