Real Madrid’s injury woes intensified dramatically during their recent La Liga match against Osasuna, where three key players—Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao, and Lucas Vazquez—were forced off in the first half due to various injuries. Manager Carlo Ancelotti, already facing a challenging season with the absences of players like Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, and Thibaut Courtois, now has an even thinner squad as the team battles through a crucial part of the season.

The first injury blow came in the form of Brazilian forward Rodrygo, who was substituted just 20 minutes into the match. Rodrygo had only recently returned to the lineup following a brief spell on the sidelines, but he appeared to aggravate a lingering thigh injury during the game. The visibly upset Brazilian was substituted for Brahim Diaz, his left thigh packed in ice as he took his place on the bench in tears, reflecting his frustration and Madrid’s growing struggles with keeping players healthy.

Following examinations on Saturday, the La Liga winners confirmed that Rodrygo would be sidelined until the beginning of December due to a muscular issue. The 23-year-old’s exclusion also spells bad news for the Brazil national team as the player, recently called up for World Cup qualifiers, would miss upcoming international matches due to this recurrence of injury.

What happened to Militao and Vazquez and how long will they be out?

Perhaps the most serious injury of the night came when center-back Eder Militao went down clutching his right knee after an aerial challenge. Militao, who previously suffered an ACL tear in his left knee, screamed in pain and had to be stretchered off. His distress suggests that this injury may also be severe, potentially sidelining him for months.

In an update, the club confirmed that an ACL and meniscus injuries have ended Eder Militao’s season. This is a devastating blow not only for the player, who has worked his way back from a previous knee injury but also for Madrid, which is now left with limited options in central defense.

With his long-term absence, Madrid’s central defense relies heavily on Antonio Rudiger and Jesus Vallejo. Ancelotti also utilized youth player Raul Asencio rather than Vallejo when Militao left the pitch, indicating a reluctance to rely heavily on Vallejo in Madrid’s demanding season.

The final blow came just before halftime when Lucas Vazquez called for medical attention after feeling discomfort in his left thigh. Despite attempting to finish the first half, he was ultimately replaced by Luka Modric at halftime. The 33-year-old’s thigh was visibly bandaged as he left the pitch, raising concerns over the extent of his injury.

Tests conducted after the game revealed that the Spanish fullback would miss three weeks due to a muscular issue. With right-back Dani Carvajal already out for the season with a knee injury Los Blancos are left without any natural right-back, adding to Ancelotti’s tactical challenges.

What now for Madrid’s defensive depth?

With Carvajal and Alaba sidelined and now Militao and Vazquez potentially out, Madrid’s defensive depth is in serious jeopardy. The only fully fit defenders available to Ancelotti are Fran Garcia, Ferland Mendy, Antonio Rüdiger, and Jesús Vallejo, making squad rotation extremely difficult as they compete in both La Liga and the Champions League.

Madrid managed to win the match with goals from Vinicius and Jude Bellingham, who each helped secure a 2-0 lead. However, the victory comes at a significant cost with the team’s depth further compromised.

This latest injury crisis compounds the challenges facing Ancelotti as Real Madrid navigates a demanding season with limited options in defense. Madrid’s medical team will conduct tests to determine the extent of each player’s injuries, but initial signs indicate that both Militao and Vazquez may face extended periods on the sidelines, while Rodrygo’s injury will require careful monitoring. These injuries could prompt Madrid to explore tactical adjustments or even consider reinforcements in the upcoming transfer window to bolster their stretched squad.

The club now looks to Ancelotti’s ingenuity to manage a challenging campaign ahead, particularly if Militao’s injury is as serious as feared, threatening to leave Madrid severely weakened at the back.