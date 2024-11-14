According to Eurosport, Xabi Alonso will leave Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the current season, despite his contract running until 2026. The report suggests Alonso’s next destination is likely Real Madrid, although Carlo Ancelotti still has 18 months remaining on his contract.

The possibility of Alonso returning to Germany with Bayern Munich remains, however, particularly if Vincent Kompany underperforms this season.

The report indicates that Alonso has already informed several Leverkusen players of his intention to depart at the end of the season. This decision may depend on Ancelotti’s continued tenure at Real Madrid.

With Real Madrid’s performance below last season’s level, Carlo Ancelotti‘s position could be in jeopardy, potentially opening the door for Alonso in 2025. If Ancelotti remains, Alonso may have to wait for his opportunity to manage Los Blancos.

Leverkusen’s recent success and current struggles

Alonso guided Leverkusen to a remarkable Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double in the 2023-24 season, suffering only one defeat—in the Europa League final against Atalanta. However, this season has seen a significant dip in form. Leverkusen currently sits fourth in the Bundesliga, trailing Bayern Munich by nine points after just ten games.

Transfer speculation aside, Alonso’s immediate focus remains on Leverkusen’s upcoming fixtures. Leverkusen will return to Bundesliga action on November 23rd against Heidenheim, followed by their next Champions League match against Red Bull Salzburg three days later.

Xabi Alonso’s potential departure from Leverkusen and his rumored interest in the Real Madrid job create considerable intrigue. The timing of his move, however, will significantly depend on both his own ambitions and the unfolding circumstances at both Leverkusen and Real Madrid.