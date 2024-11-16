For the second consecutive international break, Real Madrid’s absence from Spain’s national squad has raised eyebrows. Once a cornerstone of La Roja’s success, the club now finds itself sidelined, with no players selected by Luis de la Fuente for the November international fixtures. This exclusion highlights a broader challenge for the club: a waning Spanish identity within its ranks.

It’s not the first time Real Madrid has been absent from Spain’s squad. A similar situation occurred during the Nations League Final Four in 2021 under Luis Enrique. However, back then, the omission sparked a tactical debate rather than a reflection of declining talent. Today, the circumstances are different. Injuries, transfers, and a lack of emerging Spanish stars from within the club have all contributed to this predicament.

The most notable absentee is Dani Carvajal, who has been sidelined for the season due to a knee injury. Carvajal was the last consistent Real Madrid presence in the national team. Recent departures of players like Joselu, Nacho Fernandez, and young talent Rafa Marin have exacerbated the issue, leaving Madrid’s Spanish contingent in the first-team squad dwindling to just four: Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez, Fran Garcia, and Jesus Vallejo.

Madrid’s response: Renewed focus on Spanish talent

Recognizing this decline, Real Madrid is reportedly planning a renewed emphasis on acquiring top Spanish talent. According to Relevo, the club has identified three potential targets who are current fixtures in Spain’s squad: Pedro Porro, Aymeric Laporte, and Rodri Hernandez.

Pedro Porro, a standout right-back for Tottenham, has already commented on rumors linking him to Madrid. In an interview with El Desmarque, Porro shared, “I am focused on my job. I am 25 years old, and at 26, I don’t know where I can be. Football is like that. My friends send me the [Real Madrid] rumors—it is a compliment”. His versatility and attacking prowess have made him a valuable asset at Spurs, and Madrid could benefit from his qualities in the long term.

Meanwhile, Aymeric Laporte, currently playing for Al-Nassr, has also expressed openness to a move. Speaking to El Larguero, he remarked, “A call from Madrid? Sounds good. I would listen to the call. Obviously, teams like Real Madrid are not to be underestimated”. However, Laporte’s transfer could be complicated by his three-year contract with Al-Nassr, signed in 2023 after a €27.5 million move from Manchester City.

Rodri, a key figure in Manchester City’s midfield, remains an ambitious target. Nevertheless, reports suggest that the Spanish international would favor a move to Barcelona over Madrid when the time comes for him to leave England.

Challenges ahead for Madrid and Ancelotti

While targeting Spanish players is a step toward restoring balance, Real Madrid faces challenges in executing these plans. High transfer fees, existing contracts, and fierce competition from other clubs make securing top talent far from straightforward.

Internally, the club must also address its development system to ensure that more players from its academy can transition successfully to the first team. This approach would help Real Madrid regain its status as a pipeline of talent for La Roja while reinforcing its own squad with homegrown stars.