Carlo Ancelotti backs José Mourinho’s potential Real Madrid return: ‘He can do a fantastic job’

While Xabi Alonso appeared to be the architect of Real Madrid’s new project, poor results and tensions in the dressing room led to his dismissal. After his dismissal, they turned to Álvaro Arbeloa, but he also failed to reverse the team’s situation. Given this, José Mourinho seems to be the chosen one to lead the project. Praising his impact, former team coach Carlo Ancelotti has decided to support the veteran Portuguese manager’s return.

In an interview with The Athletic, Carlo Ancelotti was asked about José Mourinho‘s possible return to Real Madrid, and he replied: “To be back at Real Madrid, I will be really happy for him… He can do a fantastic job, as he always did in all the clubs that he was at.” Having been one of the most successful head coaches at los Blancos, the Italian’s support is a huge boost for the Portuguese, whose task is difficult.

Far from all club legends supporting Mourinho’s return, Iker Casillas has spoken out against the Portuguese coach’s comeback, making it clear that dismissing Xabi was a mistake. However, club president Florentino Pérez is reportedly determined to back José’s return, as he previously managed to put the team back on track between 2010 and 2013, building a project that competed with Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona.

José Mourinho is not in the best years of his managerial career, having been heavily criticised by fans at his previous clubs. Nevertheless, the veteran Portuguese coach has nothing left to prove, as he has already succeeded in the Premier League, LaLiga, and has won the Champions League. With his vast experience, he could be the ideal candidate to reverse Los Blancos’ situation, as they have now gone two years without winning a trophy.

Head coach Jose Mourinho of Real Madrid back in 2012.

Mourinho holds a big challenge: Fitting Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius

Real Madrid have decided to make major financial investments, aiming to remain among the best teams in the world. While Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Jr. did manage to develop a strong on-pitch connection, the same has not happened with Kylian Mbappé. Neither Carlo Ancelotti, Xabi Alonso, nor Álvaro Arbeloa managed to integrate the Frenchman with the Brazilian star, as while one has excelled in terms of goal scoring, the other has experienced a dip in form.

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Both Kylian and Vinícius tend to operate in the same area: The left side.While the Frenchman starts as a centre forward, he moves with great freedom, clashing with the Brazilian and leaving the team without a fixed reference. Because of this, José Mourinho faces the difficult task of adapting both to the tactical system, whether by adjusting their roles or responsibilities on the pitch, aiming to create automatisms that allow both to shine equally.

With the 2025–26 season nearing its end, Los Blancos could announce José Mourinho’s return after the team’s final match, a reported requirement from the Portuguese coach, who wants to conclude his spell at Benfica in a calm manner. With no strong pursuit of any other manager, the Portuguese coach appears to emerge as the club’s only solution, given the magnitude of the challenge of restoring the team’s competitiveness.