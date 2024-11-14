After seven years of pursuit, Real Madrid finally signed Kylian Mbappe this summer. The deal, celebrated as the start of a new Galactico era, brought immense expectations, with the club envisioning Mbappe as the next superstar to lead their attack alongside Vinicus, Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo. Yet, after only a few months, Florentino Perez and Madrid’s supporters are beginning to question if this is truly the Mbappe they expected, as his performance has yet to match the monumental hype surrounding his transfer.

Mbappe’s Madrid tenure has not gone as expected. He started strongly, scoring seven goals across all competitions, but recent matches have cast a shadow over his performances. The Frenchman’s goal drought—now stretching to four games—has sparked concern, especially considering his prolific scoring record in the French Ligue 1, where such a stretch would have been virtually unthinkable. His struggle has brought attention to his shooting inefficiency, as he has taken 51 shots for his eight goals, indicating an eagerness to score but a concerning lack of precision.

Los Blancos’ fans have started to voice their concerns, especially after recent disappointing results in La Liga and the Champions League. A demoralizing 4-0 home loss to a young Barcelona squad highlighted the gap between the club’s expectations for the 25-year-old and his actual impact.

After the defeat, Perez reportedly expressed frustration, saying, “This is not the Mbappe I signed”, Relevo have revealed. The quote alludes to an earlier remark Perez made when Mbappe extended his PSG contract in 2022 instead of moving to the Spanish capital. Then, he famously claimed, “This is not my Mbappe,” expressing a sense of betrayal when Mbappe opted to remain in Paris.

Playing out of position in shadow of Vinicius

The situation is further complicated by Vinicuus, who has emerged as Real Madrid’s standout player this season. The Brazilian, with his explosive pace and clinical finishing, has taken the spotlight on the left wing—a position Mbappe had reportedly anticipated playing. Instead, he has been stationed as a central forward, a role he’s previously expressed discomfort with, as he openly rejected the No. 9 position during his Paris Saint-Germain days. This adjustment has seemingly affected his performances, with Mbappe appearing out of sync and less dynamic in his new role.

Tensions between Mbappe and Vinicius surfaced publicly after Vinicius’ hat-trick against Osasuna, during which the France captain was visibly frustrated, raising his arms when passes didn’t reach him and appearing discontented as Vinicius celebrated his final goal without involving him. These gestures underscore an uneasy dynamic within Real Madrid’s frontline, where Mbappe’s role as the team’s leader has been less pronounced than anticipated.

Real Madrid’s patience vs Perez’s disappointment

Despite the challenges, Real Madrid’s strategy remains focused on patience, recalling Zinedine Zidane’s early struggles at the club. Zidane, now revered at the Bernabéu, initially faced considerable criticism before earning the fans’ admiration. Madrid’s leadership had hoped that Mbappe could similarly win over the fanbase through quiet determination and on-field excellence. Yet, recent weeks have intensified scrutiny, with Perez reportedly telling coach Carlo Ancelotti that “Mbappe needs to start setting the tone and paving the way for his teammates.”

Real Madrid hoped to see the France international assert his leadership, both in the locker room and on the pitch, fulfilling the promise of a star player who would define a new era for the club. But so far, his quiet approach has left a gap in Madrid’s vision for his role as the team’s figurehead.