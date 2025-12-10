Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami potential rivals for the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup revealed

Lionel Messi wrapped up a spectacular 2025 season with Inter Miami after lifting the MLS Cup last Saturday, building even more anticipation for the club’s next major objective: the CONCACAF Champions Cup. With the draw now finalized, the Herons know their potential opponents for the continental tournament.

Since Messi’s arrival in 2023, Inter Miami have entered nearly every competition as title contenders, but the Champions Cup remains the one trophy that has slipped through the Argentine’s grasp. Following Tuesday night’s draw, Miami’s potential path for another run at the intercontinental crown has been unveiled.

Inter Miami will face the winner of the matchup between MLS side Nashville SC and Canadian outfit Atlético Ottawa in the Round of 16. The Herons had already secured their place in the tournament, but by winning the MLS Cup, they earned the privilege of bypassing the opening round and will now wait to see who emerges from the first-round series.

Several other teams also earned direct entry into the Champions Cup’s Round of 16. One of them is the Seattle Sounders, who qualified by winning the 2025 Leagues Cup, ironically defeating Inter Miami in the final. The other automatic qualifiers are Caribbean Cup champions Mount Pleasant and Copa Centroamericana winners Deportivo Alajuelense.

If Inter Miami advance, they could potentially meet Mexican giants Club América, setting up a possible repeat of 2025’s heated preseason clash that involved Messi and opposing fans. With such a challenging road to the final—and after falling to the Vancouver Whitecaps in last season’s semifinals—Messi and company will be determined to make an even deeper run.

Champions Cup the top priority for Inter Miami

After winning the Leagues Cup in 2023, the Supporters’ Shield in 2024, and now the MLS Cup in 2025, Inter Miami have collected the most significant domestic trophies. Still, with Messi under contract through 2028, the club is intent on continuing its ascent, with the next step being the most prestigious club title in the CONCACAF region.

Speaking to reporters before the MLS Cup final, Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas discussed the club’s plans to replace departing stars Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, while also making clear the organization’s ambitions for next season: “The club’s goal for 2026 is to win the Champions Cup, and of course I want to go in with a fully loaded starting XI.”

Inter Miami will open their 2026 campaign on February 21 on the road against Son Heung-min’s LAFC, with the Champions Cup Round of 16 first leg scheduled between March 10–12 and the second leg between March 17–19. No matter whether Nashville or Atlético Ottawa advance, Messi is expected to feature in those matches as Inter Miami debut the newly built Miami Freedom Park.

