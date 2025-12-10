Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Champions League
Comments

Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Jude Bellingham on alert: Real Madrid sends locker room shaking with Xabi Alonso decision pre-Manchester City clash in UEFA Champions League

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Xabi Alonso and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.
© Denis Doyle/Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty ImagesXabi Alonso and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.

The uncertain atmosphere surrounding Real Madrid has reached a new level of intensity as Kylian MbappeVinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham prepare for a Champions League night defined as much by tension as by soccer. What should have been a straightforward buildup to a heavyweight European clash has instead become a referendum on a manager under fire, with whispers around Valdebebas hinting at doubts, divisions, and decisive choices on Xabi Alonso’s future yet to be made.

What is unfolding in Madrid isn’t a short-term wobble—it’s a structural tremor. Weeks of poor performances, internal disagreements, and a fractured dressing room have created a climate that even seasoned Real Madrid managers would struggle to survive.

The weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo intensified scrutiny, exposing tactical uncertainty and, most worryingly, a drop in intensity on the pitch. Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni did not sugarcoat it afterward, admitting: “It’s not the coach’s fault, we lack intensity.” His words signaled more than frustration—they offered an uncomfortable truth about a group no longer moving in unison.

Inside the club, doubts about Xabi Alonso have grown. Meetings were held late into the night after the Celta loss, with Florentino Perez weighing the option of dismissing the coach immediately. For a president known for protecting his managers recently, that consideration alone is telling.

Reports emerging from the Spanish press have painted a picture of a squad divided: players unhappy with their roles, the medical department questioned for a surge in muscular injuries, and confusion over whether Alonso is too strict, too soft, or simply unable to adapt to Madrid’s star-heavy dressing room. One thing is certain: the pressure is unprecedented.

Advertisement

What’s Real Madrid’s reported internal verdict?

Unless Real Madrid suffers a disastrous streak before the Copa del Rey in January, Xabi Alonso will remain in command, according to club internal discussions. According to Diario AS, the club will not sack Alonso even if Madrid loses to Manchester City in this Champions League clash. The decision provides a temporary lifeline, but it is hardly a vote of full confidence. As the report puts it: “Unless Real Madrid goes on a very bad run between December and January, Alonso will not be sacked.”

Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, consoles Vinicius Junior.

Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, consoles Vinicius Junior.

But that stability is fragile. The same report clarifies that if Madrid falls to City, “Alonso’s fate will be 90% sealed.” This echoes what happened to Carlo Ancelotti, whose future was effectively decided after the heavy loss to Arsenal in Europe. Thus, the club’s decision is less a shield and more a deadline—a final, narrowing corridor through which Alonso must navigate without stumbling.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Huge blow for Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury overshadows Athletic Club win: Is it serious, and how long will he be out?

Huge blow for Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury overshadows Athletic Club win: Is it serious, and how long will he be out?

Real Madrid’s resounding victory over Athletic Club was supposed to be a statement of power. Instead, it ended with a cloud hanging over the team, one centered on Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose latest setback could have major repercussions.

Will trio Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Jude Bellingham start? Confirmed lineups for Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid in La Liga

Will trio Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Jude Bellingham start? Confirmed lineups for Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid in La Liga

Real Madrid arrives in Bilbao carrying both talent and turbulence, stepping into San Mames with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham all under the microscope as the club seeks to halt a worrying slide.

Why isn’t Jude Bellingham playing today? Confirmed lineups for Olympiacos vs. Real Madrid in the Champions League

Why isn’t Jude Bellingham playing today? Confirmed lineups for Olympiacos vs. Real Madrid in the Champions League

Real Madrid visit Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League, and Jude Bellingham is not in the starting lineup.

Gareth Bale finally breaks the silence in his Real Madrid drama: I was probably guilty of not defending myself’

Gareth Bale finally breaks the silence in his Real Madrid drama: I was probably guilty of not defending myself’

Gareth Bale cemented his status as a Real Madrid legend, racking up an impressive number of goals and playing key roles in numerous title victories. However, a wave of criticism significantly tarnished his legacy, but the Welshman decided to break his silence and address these rumors.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo